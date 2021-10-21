 Skip to main content
School board members recognized through NASB Awards of Achievement
The Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB), Board of Directors and staff, recognized the 2021 Award of Achievement recipients during the La Vista Area Meeting earlier in October.

NASB is a private, nonprofit organization that serves the needs of Nebraska public school districts and Educational Service Unit board members. Nebraska’s 1,700 school board members from across the state may participate in board development training throughout the year by attending workshops and conferences to help strengthen their role in governance, legislative advocacy and stewardship of district resources in support of student achievement. In recognition of their volunteer time and commitment to education, the Association commends continued participation and growth in knowledge and best practice governance. 

Through the Awards of Achievement program, the following board Sarpy-area members were recognized at the meeting for their outstanding excellence for achieving new levels of success during the awards year:

• Level 1 -- Kristy Kiviniemi, Bellevue Public Schools.

• Level 3 -- Maureen McNamara, Bellevue Public Schools.

• Level 3 -- Scott Eby, Bellevue Public Schools.                                           

• Level 6 -- Dawn Stock, Gretna Public Schools.

• Level 3 -- Mark Hauptman, Gretna Public Schools.

• Level 7 -- Rick Hollendieck, Gretna Public Schools.

• Level 2 -- Brian Lodes, Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

• Level 1 -- Marcus Madler, Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

• Level 3 -- SuAnn Witt, Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

• Level 10 -- Kyle Fisher, Springfield Platteview Community Schools.

Board members are awarded for their advocacy efforts and participation in NASB services and programs, as well as attendance at NASB workshops and events. Just as board members have made a commitment to provide a quality education for students in their districts, NASB strives to provide quality resources and opportunities for its members.  There are ten total levels of achievement that carry over year to year.

