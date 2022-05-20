School food and nutrition employees earn number of awards

Those working in school kitchens throughout Gretna Public Schools are getting noticed.

Recently, a number of awards have been presented to GPS Food and Nutrition Services employees.

Lori Waterman, who works at Gretna Middle School, was recognized by the Nebraska School Nutrition Association as the Nebraska School Nutrition Employee of the Year.

Waterman has been with GPS FANS for more than 10 years.

“Her longevity is something that is very admirable,” Schaefer said.

This year, the new GMS FANS manager nominated Waterman. Her former manager had also nominated her in the past.

“We had two different managers who function very differently say ‘This person stands out,’” Schaefer said. “She has leadership skills in the workplace. She helps her coworkers and goes out of her way for students.”

On top of her traditional workload, she finds areas for improvement in the kitchen, Schaefer said. For example, Waterman completely reorganized the dry storage to streamline function.

“She will take it upon herself to come up with solutions,” Schaefer said.

Waterman also attends training sessions and meetings, volunteering to help work on special committees.

“I’ve noticed over the last several years that Lori has been that person that says, ‘I’m here. I’m happy to help,’” Schaefer said.

Waterman said she was "totally surprised" by the nomination, "let alone winning.

"I love what I do and the people I work for are awesome," she said. "I just try to do my job the best I can. It's hard work for everyone and we stay busy. I try to find ways to help out anyway I can. The kids are great and it makes me feel good when I go home and know I've tried my best."

This was the third year that a GPS FANS staff member was named Nebraska School Nutrition Manager of the Year. That title went to Sherry Bennett at Falling Waters Elementary School.

Sharon Schaefer, GPS FANS director, said she sends an all-Gretna email out each year, asking everyone in the schools to suggest nominations.

“Mostly because I could never pick a favorite manager, I love all of them tremendously and every single employee comes to the table with strengths,” she said. “I personally don’t personally nominate the staff. I ask if they believe somebody in their kitchen is deserving and they can complete a Google form.”

From there, Schaefer looks at the nominations and the data to see who best fits the award qualifications.

“The SNA wants examples of how they help their community outside of work, how they help their coworkers and peers at work, how do they create a positive image for school nutrition?

“It’s not as much about perfect attendance or making the best spaghetti and meat sauce. We have to see this very well-rounded partner within the entire Gretna community.”

Schaefer said that Bennett was nominated by every type of coworker at Falling Waters, from the principal, teaching staff, secretary, paraprofessionals and the school nurse. Of the 37 nominations for a Gretna manager, almost 30 of those were for Bennett.

“It was undeniable that she had to be the person that I submitted,” Schaefer said.

Bennett has only been with GPS FANS for one year, but comes with nearly 10 years experience in school nutrition.

“When Falling Waters needs help outside of the kitchen, their Fun Run, for example, she was there early to help set up,” Schaefer said. “She doesn’t look at her role at Falling Waters as ‘I cook food, I serve food,’ she is truly part of the Falling Waters Community and has given so much of her personal time. She’s just truly an amazing community partner in that way.”

As a new manager in Gretna, she brought her staff together to form a wall of family photos. This wall represents the staff’s “why.”

“I thought that was a really great way to be a brand new person and bring that team together,” Schaefer said. “And, the kids say her food is amazing. She’s like, top marks in every area, which is hard to find.”

Bennett said she is both humbled and honored to receive the award, which was presented as a surprise during an all-school assembly.

I can easily say I love my job, my coworkers, the school staff and the students at Falling Waters Elementary.”

She credited her hardworking staff at Falling Waters as her key to success.

“We love working with the students,” Bennett said. “This is their school and we strive for a positive atmosphere so every day is a great one for them.”

When I received the award, the kids pulled out signs and posters showing their support for my staff and I, it was wonderful,” she said. “After the assembly was over, I was greeted by so many students sharing hugs and high fives on their way back to class, it was heartwarming.”

Not only is GPS FANS winning School Nutrition Association awards, the staff was honored as a 2022 Nebraska School Nutrition Hero by the Nebraska Student Nutrition Action Committee.

Five individuals were also nominated and honored through SNAC: Patty Jones, manager at Aspen Creek Middle School; Pam Heon, food service worker; Charleen Henry, kitchen manager at Harvest Hills Elementary; Harry Lanzourakis, school cook at Palisades Elementary, and Schaefer herself, FANS director.

That nomination form was also sent out for all Gretna staff to make nominations.

“Not only did we get people nominated, but GPS had more people nominated than any other school district in Nebraska,” Schaefer said. “I’m pretty proud of that. I feel like we have a really outstanding program and a really high level of community recognition.”

Schaefer said she is grateful that the GPS community looks out for each other.

“Gretna has consistently shown up when it comes to sending in the nominations and showing their appreciation and thanks,” she said. “I think that step is where we stand out. We will stop what we’re doing to make sure that appreciation gets shared.

“I hope that culture continues. All of that is so important to get back to the people that are doing the hard word. I’m going to spread that love and joy every chance I get.”

