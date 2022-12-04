Schramm schedules fun family programs for December

Several upcoming educational events are planned for the Schramm Education Center, part of the Schramm Park State Recreation Area outside Gretna.

General admission to the education center is required. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for youth and seniors, and ages 3 and under are free. A park permit is not required in the education center parking lot.

The Nebraska Game & Parks Commission highlighted the following:

• Naturalist Program: Observe an animal feeding, learn how animals are cared for and about some of their unique adaptations. This daily program starts at 10:30 a.m. is free with paid admission to the center.

• Little Saplings: Adults looking to explore the outdoors with their young children are invited to Little Saplings, a monthly early childhood nature discovery program at Schramm. The 2022 series concludes Wednesday, Dec. 7, with the theme Winter Woodpeckers at 9 a.m. It is designed for children ages 2-5 and their adult caregiver.

• Wise and Wild – This free program, on Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m., is designed for seniors who love the outdoors and want to enjoy time in the parks. Schramm will host the sessions Dec. 15 on Phenology and Dec. 22 on All About Owls.

• Homeschool Hike: Homeschool families are invited to join an outdoor educator on a guided hike at Schramm Park SRA during the Homeschool Hikes program Wednesday, Dec. 21. This nature exploration program geared for homeschool families takes place at 9 a.m. While an educator leads the hike, participants ask questions, draw, observe and make discoveries in nature.

• Christmas Bird Count for Kids: Get the family outdoors and help contribute to science by participating in the Christmas Bird Count for Kids from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 29. Naturalists will lead bird hikes down to the Platte River, in the forest, and an indoor feeder watch so you can choose your own adventure. Make bird crafts and help tally the results so they can be shared with the annual Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count Project.

• Winter Break Days: On Dec. 30, Jan. 2 and 3, the schedule will be Story Time at 10 a.m., Animal Feeding at 10:30 a.m., Phenology and Nature Journaling at 11 a.m., Meet a Reptile at noon, and Animal Tracks with a Winter Hike at 1 p.m.

• First Day Hikes – State parks across the nation plan First Day Hikes every New Year’s Day. These free guided hikes are a great way to spend time outdoors in the winter with friends and family. Meet at the Schramm Education Center at 10:30 a.m.