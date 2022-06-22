Schramm to host 2 special events in July

The Schramm Education Center will stay open late on Thursday, July 21, with special activities from 5 to 8 p.m.

At 6 p.m., visitors can work with a group to solve a mystery by collecting clues outside the center to figure out who stole the Treasured Trout.

There will be a guided hike at 8 p.m. to see what is out and about after dark, with the focus on moths. The 45-minute hike will focus on moths.

Schramm Education Center admission fees apply. Admission is $10 per adult, $7 per child age 4 to 12 or senior ages 60 or older; children age 3 and under are free.

For more information, see the event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

The next week, Schramm Park State Recreation Area will host Snakes of Nebraska on Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln herpetologist Dennis Ferraro and his lab will lead a live snake encounter featuring most of Nebraska’s native snakes from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

The event is free, but Schramm Education Center admission fees apply for anyone who also chooses to visit the center. Use the classroom entrance on the left side of the building.

For more information, contact Jen Ruyle at jennifer.ruyle@nebraska.gov or 402-332-5022. Find a Facebook event listing at fb.me/e/1o13cFbpu.

For both events, a vehicle park vehicle permit is not required in the center's parking lot.