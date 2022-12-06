Scooters moves headquarters to Omaha location

A local coffee company that had been headquartered out of Gretna has moved into new digs in Omaha.

Scooter’s Coffee announced last month that it had relocated its headquarters to the fourth floor of 11808 Miracle Hills Drive in Omaha. It had previously operated out of a facility along Sapp Brothers Drive in Gretna, which remains open to support its affiliated internal roasting and packing operations, dubbed Harvest Roastings.

The fast-growing company expects to have 1,000 drive-thru stores by 2024, and the new centrally located offices in Omaha features 101,000 square feet with open workspaces and large conference and collaboration rooms encompassed by glass in the middle of the space.

“Collaboration, connections and our working relationships form a foundation of trust that inspires our employees to thrive, innovate and propel Scooter’s Coffee forward,” Mikala Friedrich, vice president of human resources, said in a release.

The new headquarters will house operations, marketing, human resources, finance, information technology and legal. It will also support training and onboarding for franchises.

“From the moment you step into our new headquarters, you are greeted by images of our core values and rich history, store locations and smiling baristas, in addition to ripe coffee cherries and the farmers who harvest them,” Friedrich said. “These images tell our story and keep us focused on what matters most — our customers. There is love in every cup of Scooter’s Coffee served, and we want all of our employees to feel loved and recognized as well.”

Scooter’s was founded in 1998 in Bellevue by Don and Linda Eckles.