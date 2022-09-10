Scooter's presents $64,000 donation to veterans charity

Scooter's Coffee presented a $64,546 donation to Wounded Warriors Family Support on Sept. 1.

Collected between Aug. 3 and Aug. 12 in connection with Purple Heart Day, Scooter's Coffee asked customers to add $1 or more to their order with proceeds benefitting WWFS and its mission of providing valuable resources and programs to combat-wounded veterans and families of veterans wounded, injured or killed in action.

The total raised represents the generosity of Scooter's customers, employees and franchises across its 27-state footprint. This is the fifth consecutive year the company, which is headquartered in Gretna, has supported WWFS and its programs that help hometown heroes heal, recover and achieve freedom and independence in their everyday lives.

“Scooter’s Coffee is proud to support Wounded Warriors Family Support for its dedication to helping wounded veterans and their families heal, recover and connect with needed services and resources,” Joe Thornton, president of Scooter’s Coffee, said in a news release.

WWFS offers a welding training program for veterans and provides grants and modified vehicles for combat-wounded veterans through Mobility is Freedom. Since 2021, WWFS has provided 18 vehicle grants and 22 modified vehicles to wounded veterans.

“We greatly appreciate our partnership with Scooter’s Coffee in supporting our military families,” WWFS President Kate McCauley said in a release. “Our mission to serve combat-wounded veterans and their families depends on the generosity of companies, such as Scooter’s Coffee. Our deepest thanks to their customers, franchise owners and employees for their continued support.”