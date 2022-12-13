Scores on new state assessment may reflect pandemic-induced learning loss

Sarpy County school districts appear to have been affected by the pandemic-induced learning loss reported by many other districts across the country, although a new, untested state assessment may account for part of the change in scores.

The percentage of students who tested proficient in math and English language arts on state assessments last school year was down in the Gretna, Papillion La Vista, Springfield Platteview and Bellevue schools — although proficiency rates in science were up at Bellevue and Papillion La Vista Schools, according to results released in November.

Annette Eyman, communications director at Papillion La Vista Community Schools, cautioned against reading too much into the scores from last year’s test. It was a new assessment that was test piloted in 2020-21 and rolled out last spring, she said. And there was no state assessment for the 2019-20 school year.

“We went a whole year without the test,” Eyman said.

Consequently, school districts did not have a baseline on the new test.

In addition to releasing test scores, state officials also released accountability ratings for schools and districts, labeling them as excellent, great, good or needing assistance, based on state test scores and other factors.

Among the districts classified as great were Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Gretna Public Schools and Springfield Platteview Community Schools. Bellevue Public Schools received a good rating.

While comparing last year’s scores to those from 2018-19 is a bit of an apples-to-oranges endeavor, Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt the results mirror what other recent assessments have shown.

“The challenge for school districts in this moment is, ultimately, we saw an impact,” he told the Omaha World-Herald. “That’s not surprising. Let’s own that impact and figure out where we make investments going forward to grow back out of it.”

GPS

Gretna saw scores dip during the pandemic, compared to the marks students achieved on the previous assessment.

About 63% tested proficient in English language arts, down from 68% in 2018-19 but almost 20% higher than the state average of 47% and the average of its peers, 43%.

The biggest drop was in math, where the percent proficient fell from 74% to 65%, which is still well above the state average of 46% and peer average of 44%. An impressive 83% tested proficient in science, down from 87% but well above the state and peer averages of 66%

The district has 13% talented and gifted students, 13% on individual education plans, 8% who qualify for free and reduced lunches and 1% English learners. It has an attendance rate of 94%, a graduation rate of 96% and a college-bound rate of 89%.

PLCS

The percentage of Papillion La Vista students who tested proficient in English language arts on the new assessment was 57% — down slightly from 60% on the old one in 2018-19.

Those proficient in math dipped, too, going by the new measure, from 55% in 2018-19 to 51% in 2021-22. In science, the percent proficient increased from 74% in 2018-19 to 76% in 2021-22.

According to the education department’s website, 22% of the district’s students qualify for free and reduced lunches, 15% follow individual education plans, 8% are talented and gifted and 2% are English learners. The district has an attendance rate of 93%, a graduation rate of 95% and a college-bound rate of 75%.

SPCS

Of Springfield Platteview students, 62% tested proficient in English Language arts using the new standard – down slightly from the 64% who did so in 2018-2019 – and 62% tested proficient in math, down from 68% in 2018-19.

Scores showed 74% proficient in science – down from 78%, but still high.

The district has 20% of students who qualify for free and reduced lunches, 14% following individual education plans and 13% talented and gifted. The attendance rate is 93%, graduation rate 95% and college-bound rate 82%.

BPS

On the new, still unfamiliar assessment, 47% of Bellevue students tested proficient in English language arts across all grades tested, which is down from 53% recorded on the previous state assessment in 2018-20. However, it matches the state average and is just 1% below its peers.

In addition, the proficiency rate in 2017-18 was 50%, so it is not more than the fluctuation between pre-pandemic years. The district had 45% who tested proficient in math, down from 52% in 2018-29.

The district managed to buck the downward trend in science. In that subject, 71% tested proficient. That’s up from 67% in 2018-19.

Among district students, 35% qualify for free and reduced lunches, 18% follow individual education plans, 9% are talented and gifted and 4% are English learners. The district has an attendance rate of 92%, a graduation rate of 89% and a college-bound rate of 66%.