Searchers find body of Sarpy County man missing since Friday night

The body of Jason Schram, a Gretna man who had been missing since a Friday night crash not far from his home, was found Monday afternoon.

Several hundred people searched over the weekend for Schram, 45, who last was seen walking into a field near a crash at Capehart Road and U.S. Highway 6. Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said the body was found about three-quarters of a mile from the crash site up against a fence line.

Davis said Schram's family wanted to thank volunteers who helped look for Schram and the news media. "The last three days we probably had over 100 people each day, with law enforcement and Gretna Fire," Davis said. The sheriff noted that some searchers brought ATVs, and one person was on horseback.

"It was a major effort," he said. "It didn't end the way we wanted it to, that's for sure."

Schram's body was found about 1 p.m.

Judy Schram Krajicek, Schram's aunt, said Sunday that the family thinks Schram became disoriented. "It was a bright night, there were houses nearby, there's no reason why he couldn't get to a safe place," she said. "We think he was injured."

Schram had been driving east on Capehart Road when his Jeep went past a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 6 and collided with a southbound snowplow.

Krajicek said Schram would have been going down a hill into the intersection. The family believes that he wasn't able to stop and slid into the intersection.

The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. immediately south of Gretna. Schram had been with family and friends that evening and was headed home so he could get up early and plow snow.

The tow truck driver told authorities that he saw Schram get out of his Jeep after the crash, walk east on Capehart and then turn south into a field.

Schram's home is in that area but is north of Capehart, Krajicek said.

Krajicek said the Jeep's airbags had deployed.

His family began searching for him that night and was able to follow some of his tracks until they were obliterated by the wind.

Winds that night were gusting in excess of 35 mph, and the wind chill was in the single digits to below zero overnight.

In addition to the four-wheelers and the person on horseback, people walked the area, and a helicopter scanned the fields.

The family had asked people in the area to look in their sheds, boats, garages, dumpsters and anywhere he might have sought warmth.

Schram's cellphone pinged, but the signal was too weak for authorities to use, Krajicek said.

World-Herald Staff Writer Bob Glissmann contributed to this report.