Sheriff's Office collects 330 pounds of prescription drugs at Medicine Drop

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office held its 23rd Sarpy County Medicine Drop event Saturday, Oct. 23 in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee grocery store at Shadow Lake. The Sheriff's Office, along with the Sarpy County Attorney's Office, Papillion Sanitation, the DEA and Hy-Vee participated in the four-hour medicine drop event and collected nine bags/boxes of unused/expired prescription medications weighing 330 pounds.

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeffrey L. Davis thanked the agencies and businesses who participated in this event, but more importantly, the public for bringing in the unused/expired prescription medications, according to a press release.

The 330 pounds of unused/expired prescription medications will be incinerated by the DEA to ensure proper destruction.

