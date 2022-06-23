 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff's Office invites Gretna community to Dogs with the Deputies

  0

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is inviting the Gretna community to an outreach event Wednesday, June 29, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Peterson Park.

"Dogs with the Deputies" will feature deputies grilling hot dogs and serving chips and water while supplies last at the park, 200 W. Angus St.

“We want to give our Gretna residents an opportunity to get to know us as their neighbors in an informal setting,” Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said in a news release. “There’s no agenda and no speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice any concerns that residents might have and continue to build on the strong relationship we have with the members of the community."

The Sheriff's Office is the primary law enforcement agency serving Gretna.

The food and water are being donated by the Gretna Walmart, Gretna Fareway, Frito-Lay and Rotella's Italian Bakery.

