Shopping With the Sheriff helps over 60 children shop Gretna Walmart for holidays

More than 60 children teamed up with 22 deputies and volunteers at the Gretna Walmart for a holiday shopping spree.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office's annual Shopping With the Sheriff event was held Thursday, Dec. 15, said Capt. Chris Culler, commander of the Support Services Division. The event was supported by a grant from Walmart and local businesses.

The annual program is designed to unite the sheriff’s office with local children from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds for a special day.

Each child was guaranteed $100 to shop for a few toys and gifts for themselves. They each also received a blanket and a goodie bag.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that the holiday program is intended to break down barriers between the community and the deputies, with the intent of developing better and more trusting relationships.

