Shuff, crowned Mrs. Nebraska, promotes sex trafficking awareness

Tammy Shuff of Gretna was crowned Mrs. Nebraska 2022 on April 2.

After participating in fitness competitions for many years -- she is a bodybuilding professional with the IPE, IPL and PNBA organizations -- Shuff said she wanted to branch out and try something new.

“I heard that pageantry was a big thing,” she said. “I knew it would help me get over my fears of public speaking, that’s something I wanted to get better at. I thought this would push me out of my comfort zone and make me do those things.

“I took a chance, went for it and I won!”

While competing, Shuff ran on a platform that promoted awareness of the horrors of human sex trafficking. She became passionate about the cause in 2015 after she attended Rejuvenating Women’s Restored Wings Gala with a friend.

“There was a speaker, a survivor of human sex trafficking, who told her story,” Shuff said. “It just hit me, that, oh my gosh, this could be happening to my kids. It’s really scary. I felt like I needed to do something and get involved in some way.”

Since then, she has gotten involved in a number of ways. Shuff is certified in Human Trafficking 101 by Polaris and is an advocate for victims of human sex trafficking, working regularly with survivors and teaching them how to prepare healthy lunches, followed by an activity of their choice.

She is an executive community member at Rejuvenating Women, a safe house for rescued victims, and helps plan and execute fundraisers for trafficking survivor programs.

“My goal would be to teach young women and men prevention strategies and help equip community members with skills to recognize and respond to trafficking situations," Shuff said.

“It’s a hidden crime happening right in front of us. They’re not being taught the signs of grooming. Nebraska is No. 14, as far as numbers go. They prey on vulnerability; that’s how it starts. We need to be teaching young kids, just to keep our kids safe.”

Outside of that cause, Shuff is involved in her community. She is celebrating 20 years of marriage to her husband, Chad. The couple has three children, who attend Gretna Public Schools.

The owner of Envy Tans by Tammy and a frame specialist at See + Be Seen, Shuff has an Associate of Science and certification in surgical technology.

She is a Girl Scout troop leader, GHS Football Booster Club board member, women’s Bible study group leader and a hostess of Halloween parties for the families staying at the Ronald McDonald house. She has helped make blankets for the homeless at the Stephen Center, sends Christmas cards to soldiers and senior centers and packs sack lunches for the Open Door Mission.

Over the past month, Shuff has been promoting her Mrs. Nebraska title throughout the Omaha Metro, speaking at and attending a variety of events in an effort to “get the word out,” she said.

On April 24, Shuff spoke to the Gretna Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She touched on human trafficking, but also talked about goals, discipline and finding your identity.

“I’m very hopeful to be able to somehow bring in a speaker, whether during health class or an assembly, to speak about the signs of grooming and how trafficking starts,” Shuff said.

She also has plans to speak to middle schoolers about how healthy eating is important for stress management, tying in to her years of experience in the fitness community.

“I’m very passionate about showing other women we are strong and capable of making a difference,” Shuff wrote in her bio. “It is important for me to lead by example and be a source of inspiration for other mothers and women.”

Future endeavors are still being scheduled, but she has plans to do a car wash fundraiser for trafficking awareness in June and hopes to rappel down the side of a building in her crown and sash to raise more money, among many other things.

In August, Shuff will attend nationals in Las Vegas to compete for the Mrs. America title.

