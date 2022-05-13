Skills & Grills car show set for Saturday

The annual Skills & Grills Car, Truck and Tractor Show is set for Saturday, May 14 at Gretna High School, 11335 S 204th St.

The show is sponsored by the Meadowlark Model A Ford Club and the Gretna High School SkillsUSA chapter.

Registration will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. Cost is $15 for car, truck and tractor classes, and $5 for the high school class. All makes and models welcome.

Voting ends at 12:30 p.m. Awards will be presented at 2 p.m., including class trophies and high school awards.

Award plaques are sponsored by local businesses and created by students in the SkillsUSA program.

SkillsUSA will have food and drink available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the student program, as do a portion of the car show fees.

“All funds raised go to the kids,” said Bob McKinney, who helps organize the show on behalf of the Car Club. “It’s a learning deal for the kids. It gets the car club’s name out there, along with Skills.”