SkillsUSA gives Valentines to Silver Ridge residents

About 15 members of the SkillsUSA chapter at Gretna High School gathered before school on Thursday, Feb. 3 to stuff goody bags with love.

Valentine-themed activity/treat bags were created for the 44 residents living at Hillcrest Silver Ridge, said chapter Co-President Dawson Gulizia.

The students also donated chocolate meltaways — made in Greenwood and branded with the SkillsUSA logo for fundraising purposes — to the nurses working at Silver Ridge, Gulizia said.

Now in its second year, the students completed a similar project in December 2020, creating holiday gift bags for donation to Azria Health Gretna.

“Part of Skills is to try to do one community service project each year,” said Jack Tickner, co-president of the Gretna chapter. “It’s a good way to help the community closest to us, literally right across the street.”

The SkillsUSA organization is a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. Members of the GHS group often have an interest in technical, skilled and service careers. They get hands-on experience while learning about leadership, teamwork, citizenship and character development.

With COVID-related restrictions largely affecting nursing home residents over the past couple of years, the students’ efforts hope to bring a smile to the residents’ faces.

“When we did it last year, they liked it a lot,” Tickner said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.