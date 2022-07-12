Small business in Village Square spins off from McKinney's balloon counter

Sometimes a good idea just floats by, but not everyone is able to grab hold and turn that into a realty.

Matthew Murcek seized such an opportunity earlier this year when he opened Inflate Balloons, a specialty shop colocated with the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce in Village Square off Highway 6/31 and Highway 370.

“Everyone loves balloons,” said Murcek, a former employee of McKinney’s Food Center who worked the balloon counter at the former grocery store.

When McKinney’s closed its doors this spring, Murcek said the community was concerned about where they would be able to find balloons.

“This space just opened up, and it all worked out to where I could basically take over (McKinney’s) existing business and open mine,” Murcek said. “I had always wanted to go out and do my own thing.”

So while grocery shoppers could go to Fareway instead, or Hy-Vee once it opens, balloon shoppers can stop by Murcek’s shop in Village Square to find what they’re looking for.

Inflate Baloons has more than 550 designs, all of which are posted on the store’s website, inflateballoons.com. Shoppers can also browse options in person by category, such as birthday, anniversaries, milestones, congratulations or licensed characters.

Murcek said most of his business comes from birthday parties, although events like high school graduation also are a big part of the business. His store features designs for the Gretna Dragons and he is able to match designs and colors to other themes.

A Gretna resident since seventh grade in 2003, Murcek graduated from Gretna High School and worked at McKinney’s until it closed — minus about two and a half years when he left town, returning in July 2020.

McKinney’s originally had a video rental area at the store, which was later converted into balloons. Murcek helped expand the business line and was able to choose new products.

“I just fell in love with it,” Murcek said. “Slowly, it just grew and grew.”

As he continues to grow his own business Murcek said he does have a part-time gig that he uses to supplement his income, but he hopes to make Inflate Balloons his full-time job. He has used social media to supplement the word-of-mouth from former McKinney’s clients.

“People recognize me,” he said. “Word is spreading that it’s here.”

Murcek is facing some economic headwinds, such as the inflation that’s challenging every small business owner and consumer alike. Supply chain disruptions related to shipping and the pandemic have cropped up, and the nation is currently facing another helium shortage.

Yet there are always silver linings. Murcek said he has been able to keep tanks in stock when competition like Party City has run out.

“I have a contract with a company here in Omaha that I can get tanks from regularly,” he said, adding that he was initially traveling outside of St. Joseph, Missouri, to source helium tanks.

Some customers are just looking to have balloons they already have filled, and Murcek said he is happy to do so — although he cautioned against buying low-quality balloons online, as they have a tendency to deflate more quickly and may not float or otherwise behave as expected, depending on where they are from, he said.

Customers can also schedule their balloons for pick up shortly before an event, whether that is an in-person or online order. Murcek opens the store of Saturday mornings for preorder sales to be fulfilled.

“It just saves everyone time,” he said.