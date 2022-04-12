SOCCER: Dragons advance to Metro Tournament final with well-earned wins

The Metro Tournament finals for girls and boys soccer will both include the Gretna Dragons, as 4-0 and 3-0 wins led both teams through the semifinals.

With both semifinals hosted at Gretna, the girls soccer team began against an Omaha Westside team that Dragons' head coach Chace Hutchison said has "progressively gotten better."

"They're a team that we knew from the start, because we got to watch them versus Elkhorn South, they were going to bring a certain energy, a certain mentality," Hutchison said.

With leading scorer from last year Savannah DeFini out with an injury, the Dragons were still able to match the Warriors energy and mentality with their own just six minutes in.

Junior Madelyn "Red" White passed a low ball into the penalty area, and senior Chaley French finished the move with a strong low shot into the back of the net.

Ten minutes later, White got a goal of her own with an excellent curling strike that bounced off the right post and into the net to make it 2-0 in favor of Gretna.

"The wide was definitely open and it was nice to attack on that, and Syd(ney Zabloudil) made a great run to the wide to open up the middle for me and I scored off of that," White said.

With 12 minutes left on the first-half clock, junior Ava Makovicka left the goalkeeper frozen on a rocket strike from 20 yards out into the top right corner of the net. As time ran low in the half, Allison Marshall headed a fourth goal into the top left corner on a corner kick delivered by fellow senior Chaley French.

Hutchison knew it would take a collective effort without their leading goalscorer, but the first goal was a "certain relief."

"But then we challenged them to stay locked in and not only settle for the one, we want to keep going, we don't want to lay back."

Hutchison added that the mindset has to be "next player up," especially with the depth and the talent the Dragons have.

"Savannah is obviously someone we want on the field, but it's nice getting this (scoring) in a big game," he said. "We proved to ourselves that we have other players... that can make big plays."

The Dragons were able to rest many of the starters in the second half, which Hutchison was happy about, and coasted to a 4-0 win.

They now move into a matchup against Marian on Tuesday, April 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Omaha South, a matchup White is excited for.

"We haven't played them in a really long time since, I think, state a few years ago," she said. "So it feels good to just go against Marian and beat that rivalry [sic] again."

For the Gretna boys team, the road through Omaha Bryan and the semifinals was one of bumps and collisions in a physical contest.

Head coach Tyler Ortlieb said the officials "had the game under control from the beginning." Senior goalkeeper Alec Scharff said the officiating was "very good," though one incident in the middle of the game that was the epitome of the game resulted in a verbal barrage between him and the head official.

"I went up for the ball, I caught it, and he (the Bryan player) kind of grabbed me on the way down," Scharff said. "I was a little upset that I was getting talked to and the other player wasn't as he was, like, hugging me, but I should have kept my head, so good refereeing."

Plenty of other minor incidents throughout the game surely had both sides feeling the same way, but the only main incident was with three minutes left when junior Arian Gomez Perez was being tightly marked and reached back and pushed off the face of the Gretna player.

Gomez Perez was shown a red card, and some pushing and shoving resulted in a yellow for Gretna sophomore Michael Stuckenholtz.

On the physicality of the game and keeping their heads, Scharff said: "Just talking. We communicate with each other, told each other, 'Keep our heads.'"

Aside from the physicality, the Dragons were strong in the back throughout as they held the Bears scoreless and without making a real threat.

"They only had shots from 40 yards out, which you have to applaud our defense for that because (Bryan's) not getting any shots off of anything other than set pieces," Scharff said. "Very well done to our defense, especially after the last time we played them."

Since the last time they played, a 2-1 win for Bryan on March 22, the Dragons have gone undefeated and have been scoring goals for fun.

It was a little tougher for the Dragons in the first half of Monday's game, but the breakthrough in the 16th minute when junior Tommy Sowinkski got onto a through-ball pass and shot the ball into the bottom left corner.

Sophomore Maguire Perkins scored the second for Gretna with just 12 minutes left in the game on a free kick from his brother, junior Brett, and Stuckenholtz put the game away with four minutes left, before the red card.

After their last game, a 4-0 win over Omaha Westside, Ortlieb wasn't pleased with the effort his team displayed and let them hear it. This time, the Dragons were ready.

"Without a doubt, you could definitely tell that everyone was dug in, ready to go, ready to fight for 80 minutes," he said. "They knew anytime put put a final on the line, that two teams are going to show up and everything. So (I'm) proud of the guys, how they stuck together. Everyone did their role, and ultimately now we get to play for a final tomorrow night."

In that final, which will be the Gretna boys' first appearance in the title game, the Dragons will face Papio South, who held on to a 2-1 win over Creighton Prep on Monday night. The game will kickoff around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.