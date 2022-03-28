SOCCER: Dragons girls and boys keep clean sheets in dominant wins

GRETNA -- In a last-minute doubleheader on Monday night, Gretna girls and boys soccer played home games back-to-back, and both Dragons teams achieved shut-out wins.

As a make-up from a postponed game on March 23, the girls team faced Millard South.

Junior midfielder Aidan Pohlmann took advantage of the wind with a long-distance goal, but girls head coach Chace Hutchison credited the Patriots for making things tough for the Dragons.

"We weren't very clean the first half, a lot of our first touches were where they weren't supposed to be," Hutchison said.

The Dragons made adjustments at halftime, and the second half became the DeFini show. First, youngest sister London (freshman) found the oldest Savannah (senior) from a cross with 25 minutes left, and Sonora (junior) met a corner kick with a shot into the back of the net.

"They're a great family," Hutchison said. "It comes from the parents, they're passionate about soccer, but they're great people too... We need them to keep coming, really it's pretty cool to see the sisters do big things together."

Scoring from wide positions is something that Hutchison said will help the team later in the season when they face a "tough back-end of the schedule."

"We never want to be one-dimensional," he said. "That kind of stuff is good for us, having to work for (the goals), having to break the team down, it gives us a different look."

Just 15 minutes after the girls saw out a 3-0 win, the boys took the field against Papillion-La Vista and took a little time to get into the scoring mood, but controlled possession and put a shot on Monarchs goalkeeper Ethan Watkins.

After a coming together in the 21st minute resulted in a yellow card for sophomore Maguire Perkins, his brother Brett (junior) answered shortly after by capitalizing on a defensive error by the Monarchs and putting the ball into the back of the net.

With one minute until halftime, sophomore Michael Stuckenholtz ran onto a long through ball and finished by passing a shot into the bottom right corner of the net to give the Dragons a 2-0 lead at the break.

"I thought he played very well," boys head coach Tyler Ortlieb said. "I thought he got out of his head. Last few games, he just hasn't been himself. But tonight it was fine."

It was more than fine for Stuckenholtz, who scored his second in a similar fashion with less than seven minutes left in the game.

"It's a relief finally getting those two goals," Stuckenholtz said. "I got a couple chances in the Millard West game and didn't finish any, and it's honestly just a relief."

Stuckenholtz, who added an assist on the Dragons' fourth goal by Maguire Perkins with two minutes left, said chemistry is the key for knowing when to make a run onto one of those through balls. He also said good play by the wingers, along with keeping possession and winning 50-50 balls, were key to the Dragons success Monday night.

"The wingers are a big part of it, which is a big part of our game and how we're going to win games," Stuckenholtz said. "If we do that every game, we should be a pretty good team."

Ortlieb also talked about the importance of wingers: "That's how we'd like to play. It's nice playing her at home because we have a very large field. We know when we can knock the ball wide and keep it, that's probably where space is going to be... The scary part is we can give up ourselves on some counters. So the biggest thing is making sure that we're solid at the back."

At the back, the Dragons were in complete control and were able to keep the Monarchs from getting even close to scoring and came away with a 4-0 win.

Next up for the girls is a road game against the Monarchs (4-1) on Tuesday, while the boys have a few days off before facing Omaha Central (1-2) away on Thursday.

"One game at a time," Ortlieb said. "I know it sounds cliche, but when you're dealing with high school kids, they have the tendency to look ahead."

