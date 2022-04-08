SOCCER: Gretna girls and boys cruise to Metro semifinals

Both girls and boys Gretna soccer teams thrashed their opponents 10-0 in the Metro Tournament round of 16 Friday night, and followed that by combining to outscore their opponents 16-0 on Saturdayto advance to the semifinals.

First, the girls put 10 goals past Omaha Burke and won by the same score against Omaha South in the Metro quarterfinals on Saturday.

After a mauling by the Dragon girls on Friday, the boys picked up right where they left off.

Sophomore Maguire Perkins scored the first when a loose ball came to his feet and he struck it into the back of the net with seven minutes played.

Senior Joey Witt added within a minute with a strong low shot that glided across the turf and when into the bottom left corner, and Perkins made it a brace with a solid solo effort with 31 minutes left in the first half to make it 3-0.

Before the halfway points of the first half, sophomore Michael Stuckenholtz reached a through ball delivered by Perkins and volleyed a first-time strike into the net.

Junior Tommy Sowinski scored a brace to give the Dragons a 6-0 lead at halftime.

The two-goal performances continued in the second half, as junior Spencer Bartek scored a penalty kick and one from open play to make it 8-0, and the final goalscorers were sophomore Ian Jones and junior Morgan Figi to close out a 10-0 Gretna win.

In their quarterfinal matchup, the Dragon boys faced Omaha Burke at Millard West on Saturday.

Perkins had a chance to get the scoring started, but made an unselfish decision to pass to Stuckenholtz, who tapped in an easy goal in the 14th minute.

Just over ten minutes later, Perkins had a chance to score when he faced the Bulldogs goalkeeper one-on-one, and Sowinski added a third with 11 minutes left in the half.

"I was glad with how they (Perkins and Stuckenholtz) started the game individually," Dragons head coach Tyler Ortlieb said. "We rely on those guys to put the ball in the back of the net for us. So it was nice for them to be able to do that early into the game to get us going."

However, Ortlieb wasn't completely happy with the performance.

"But then after that initial wave, we never could quite find it again until late into the second half."

Ortlieb thought the team's energy "wasn't there" and that the team needs to have a mentality that they can win.

"I think it was fine," Perkins added. "But we can't play like that against the top teams."

Late in the second half after Burke threatened a few times and Gretna senior goalkeeper Alec Scharff went off with an injury to his right, the Dragons put the game away.

Bartek got two goals within one minute, and Figi, who assisted Bartek's first, scored to make it 6-0 with six minutes left.

The Dragons saw out the rest of the game and advance to host Omaha Bryan in the Metro Tournament semifinals on Monday at 7 p.m.

The girls team will host Omaha Westside on Monday, kick off at 5 p.m.

