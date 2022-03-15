SOCCER: Gretna girls begin defense of state title, boys aim to take next step

The Gretna Dragons were at or near the top of Nebraska soccer in 2021, as the girls won the state championship and the boys lost in the state semifinals. And both teams will look to pick up right where they left off this year.

Beginning with the girls team, which finished 18-1 and won the state championship, head coach Chace Hutchison said his squad knows the Dragons will face every team’s best shot.

“As a team, we must approach each game with intensity and focus in order to match the mentality of the opposition. Maintaining that mindset throughout the season can be challenging and will require leadership from our upperclassmen.”

Hutchison added that after several key players graduated, the 2022 team needs to “come together to fill news new roles.”

The Dragons have a mixture of young and talented newcomers that will provide depth to the team.

“This depth will allow our team to play a very exciting and demanding style of soccer. A major strength of this teams is that there is very little drop off in terms of skill level between our starters and substitutes. Earning playing time will be an extremely competitive process and will make every player better.”

In defense, the Dragons will be paced by seniors Regan Ehlert, who Hutchison calls an “athletic defender that provides a quality option in the attack, and Sydney Zabloudil, who is a “creative and aggressive defender that can contribute in a variety of ways” (including one goal and 10 assists last year).

The midfield is patrolled by junior Ava Makovicka, one of Gretna’s “most physical and athletic players” who had nine goals and seven assists in 2021, and senior Chaley French, a “playmaker in the middle, (with) great attitude and motor (11 goals, 16 assists in 2021).

Finally, the attackers are led by junior Madelyn White, a “talented winger that thrives in one-on-ones” and had 14 goals and 17 assists last year, and senior Savannah DeFini, who is a “team leader and consistent goalscorer” with a tally of 24 goals and 16 assists last year.

“The coaching staff’s expectation is for the program and players to follow our own process,” Hutchison said. “Judging our success based on wins and losses is too simplistic for the level of players within our program. Our focus will be to reach our true potential as a team in the more detailed areas of the game. Doing that will hopefully lead to success on the field and opportunities at the state tournament.”

While the boys team fell just short of winning state, they still finished with a state semifinal appearance and also have the pedigree to repeat a 15-3 season.

Head coach Tyler Ortlieb said the biggest challenge will be staying healthy, as the program now has 50 players to fill three teams after having 63 players last year.

Leadership is a strength for Ortlieb’s team, with “quite a few guys” returning from last year. Some of those guys are Alec Scharff, Brett Perkins, Michael Stuckenholtz, Maguire Perkins and Carson Poole.

“(Our expectations are to) compete for a state title,” Ortlieb said. “The past two years we have fallen short to Omaha South in the state semifinals.”

The girls’ season will begin on Thursday, March 17 on the road against Omaha Northwest at 4 p.m., and the boys will play in a tournament hosted by Skutt Catholic, who will be their first opponent on Friday, March 18 at 7:15 p.m. With a win, the Dragons would face the winner of Lexington and Westside at 1 p.m. the next day, while a loss would send them to face the loser at 11 a.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.