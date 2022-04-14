SOCCER: Gretna sweeps girls and boys Metro Tournament championships

OMAHA -- At Omaha South on Wednesday, April 13, the Gretna Dragons soccer program continued their early-season dominance as the girls and boys were crowned champions of the 2022 Metro Tournament.

Defense, improved finishing lead to girls' win

In the first half of the girls game, multiple chances went by, but the score remained scoreless at halftime. The two closest opportunities were shots off the right post (Gretna junior Madelyn White) and crossbar (Marian senior Emma Prososki).

Dragons head coach Chace Hutchison said the team was "knocking on the door the entire first half" and were just a "foot here" or a second away from scoring.

In the second half, the Dragons were able to break through 12 minutes into the second half on a fantastic strike by senior Chaley French.

"It went off my foot, I was like, 'Oh, come on,'" French said. "I knew the keeper might have a chance, but the second it was in the air, I knew she couldn't get it, and it was a great feeling... It wasn't if we were going to score, it was when."

"It helped (that) we got the wind going, we got the sun behind our backs," Hutchison added. "But ultimately, the girls made some great finishes, both of them."

The second goal was scored with six minutes left by freshman Addison LaRock, who came on for junior Madelyn White.

White went down with a left leg injury six minutes earlier, and was down for several minutes. She was unable to put any weight on the leg, and Hutchison said "it didn't look good," but hopes that "everything comes back clear."

"We're going to take a look at that, we're not going to push it too far," he said. "I hope for the best with that."

The Dragons were able to see out a 2-0 win, and defense was a key part of that. Senior Sydney Zabloudil said keeping the team together was "very important" towards keeping the clean sheet against the Crusaders.

"We say we're a family, we move like a wolf pack," she said. "I think that's a big thing, especially in big games like this, when there's conflict or it's a dirty game."

Throughout the game, Zabloudil and the rest of the back line (senior Regan Ehlert, junior Anna Harris and freshman Sonora DeFini) were consistently able to cut out Marian passes and make the right tackles at the right time, which the senior captain attributed to her coaches and instinct.

"I think (I) give a lot of props to my coaches," she said. "We have trained a lot on defending and I think anticipation, over the years (that's) something (I've) developed."

With the win, the Dragons improve to 11-0 and win their second straight Metro Tournament. Their next game will be Senior Night against Bellevue West at home on Monday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

Boys win with strong first half, effective defending

The Gretna boys soccer team also won 2-0, but while the girls team was held scoreless in the first half, the boys team scored both of their goals in the opening 40 minutes against Papio South.

Sophomore Colin McClung got onto a rebound and fired a strong shot into the top right corner of the net to open the scoring with 17 minutes left in the half.

"I saw the goal, I saw a chance and I took it," McClung said. "I prayed that that ball went into the net. My heart dropped a little bit, but it was really exciting, really fun to see."

With three minutes left in the half, sophomore Maguire Perkins took advantage of an error in defense and finished a one-on-one with Papio South senior goalkeeper Aiden Carlson. In the Metro Tournament, Perkins finished with six goals and four assists.

Defense was also a strength for the Dragons throughout the tournament, as they kept a clean sheet in all four games, but head coach Tyler Ortlieb said it's come unexpectedly.

"If you would have asked me (if defense was a strength) at the beginning of the season, I would have said no," Ortlieb said. "But know, if we can defend and find a way to put the ball in the back of the net, then I feel comfortable moving forward."

Senior center back Carson Poole said organization is the way to having a solid defense.

"The way I see it is, if we have our backline organized, midfield organized, forwards (too)," he said, "I feel like as a captain, it's our job to keep us in line and help us keep our heads. If we're organized, we have all of our guys ready to go, I feel like it's a success."

Poole also said the Titans were the best attacking team they've played against, even after senior Gus Kriegler went down with an injury within the first 10 minutes. Communication and dropping back were the focuses for Poole and center backs Prosper Beauchaine and Will Brewer.

Having senior goalkeeper Alec Scharff has also been a "great help."

"If I miss-touch a ball, he's always gonna be there to clean up the mess," Poole said.

After "choking" in last year's semifinals against Millard North, Poole said winning was "really nice."

"It was really nice to come back and actually win this, we're going to enjoy this win," he said. "But I think we need to focus on districts and states... on the future for now."

The immediate future is a game on Saturday, April 16 against Creighton Prep on the road at 1 p.m.

