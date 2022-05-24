SOCCER: Gretna sweeps state championships in near-perfect season

Soccer in 2022 was near-perfect for Gretna as both girls and boys Dragons teams went almost unchallenged on the way to becoming Class A state champions.

While the boys team was dominant, finishing 20-2 with a goal for-against of 89-17, the girls took it to another level: finishing undefeated at 21-0 and scoring 118 goals while giving up just six.

The only losses for the Gretna boys were 2-1 to Omaha Bryan at home March 22 and 2-1 in double overtime to Creighton Prep away on April 16.

Aside from those two losses, the Dragons were dominant. Maguire Perkins led Class A with 25 goals, and fellow sophomore Mikey Stukenholtz was second with 20.

Senior Carson Poole led the team's defense, which he said was the "biggest thing" to contribute to the Dragons' championship run after they beat Westside 8-0 on May 17.

“Making sure our outside backs tucked in, one center back steps and recovers, and especially with Prosper and (junior) Will Brewer, I want to give them both lots and lots of credit. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them. And I think the most underrated player here, Joey Witt, he doesn’t get enough credit and he deserves it. He’s really a great player and I think if he doesn’t have a good game, we lose. And so he really showed up this season.”

“It means the world, I’ve been praying for this since I was a freshman,” senior goalkeeper Alec Scharff said. “We all know we have the talent, and it’s the best way to go, to go out winning... The amount of hours that we put in on the field and everything, it means so much now just looking back at all the times we trained in the snow and the rain, when (other) teams weren’t doing it. We trained until nine o’clock at night, it shows. This is what happens, we win 8-0 and win state.”

For the Gretna girls, the championship wasn't quite as dominant as the 8-0 win for the boys (6-1 over Lincoln Southeast om May 16), but their season overall was.

Sophomore Allison Marshall scored 15 goals, junior Ava Makovicka and senior Savannah DeFini scored 12 each, and seniors Savannah Andrews and Chaley French added 10. French led the team with 15 assists, while DeFini was second with 12.

Defensively, freshman Madelyn Schaffert allowed just five goals all season behind a four-man backline that was largely inexperienced.

“A lot of the girls are playing that position (defense) for the first time,” head coach Chace Hutchison said. “Sydney Zabloudil, senior, she’s always played up front, she played a right winger spot. Guess what, we didn’t need right winger depth this year, we had that, we need the right back depth. And so we had the conversation before the year, said ‘This is what we need from you, this is what the team needs to be successful.’ And she adopted it and she made it her own and she became one of the best defenders in the state.”

Savannah and London’s younger sister, freshman Sonora DeFini, had a similar adjustment to make even though she is receiving youth national team attention at forward. They also had a similar conversation and Sonora chose defense.

Junior Anna Harris, who the team calls “The General,” wasn’t a starter but has stepped up this year.

“She makes all the calls, she makes all the shifts, she tells people when to step up,” Hutchison said. “Without her the whole backline falls apart, that communication is key and she’s a big part.”

Rounding out the backline, senior left back Regan Ehlert was a starter on last year’s backline and “continued her excellence.”

Going back to preseason, Hutchison had also said that a “team of this caliber” cannot be motivated by just wins and losses.

“You can afford to play really poorly and you will still win with these type of girls,” he said. “And so from the very moment that our coaching staff took over, we knew that we had a special group... We have different expectations here, we’re happy about the state standing, but we’re pushing for national relevance. We want more, we want a bigger stage.”

The Dragons sure seem fit for that bigger stage as back-to-back NSAA Class A state champions with an overall record of 42-1 and 262 goals for, compared to 14 goals against over the last two seasons.

