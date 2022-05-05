SOCCER: Gretna teams continue dominance with district final wins

After the Gretna girls soccer team wrapped up an 18-0 season heading into state with a win in their District A-2 final, the boys team won 3-0 to advance to state in their A-1 final.

In the girls game against Papio, the Dragons got the scoring started quickly with three goals in the first ten minutes, a big change from when they allowed the first goal against the Monarchs earlier this season in a 3-1 win.

Although head coach Chace Hutchison said starting fast is something that's in every pregame speech, senior Savannah DeFini said they knew they had gone down early last time.

"Coach said we got to come out with a lot of energy because obviously (the Monarchs) know that they have to beat us to get to state, and they're going to come out with a lot of energy, which they did," DeFini said. "But I think that we just knew what we needed to do from the start and we put that into motion."

The first two goals came from junior Ava Makovicka and Allison Marshall, before DeFini's goal from a 20-yard free kick.

"When I was taking it, I was like, Chaley (French), I'm ready, and she goes, just hit it upper right post," said DeFini, who added that the free kick favored her dominant right foot compared to French. "In my mind I was like, I'm just gonna hit it and not worry, because sometimes when you overthink it just doesn't go your way."

DeFini watched the shot go into the side netting and celebrated as the Dragons took a 3-0 lead.

"Pregame speech was we got to start fast... be intense... set the standard for the energy," Hutchison said. "The girls exceeded our expectations, just how well they played in that first half. That's what they're capable of, and that's the level that we've been training for. Even though we're winning, we've always felt like there's another level to our play, and they came out and they want it bad."

A goal by Savannah's sophomore sister London made it 4-0 and the Dragons saw out a commanding win to do the one thing they didn't do last year: win their district final. The senior DeFini said it meant "everything."

"One of our goals at the beginning of the season that we made is to not lose districts," she said. "So it feels good accomplishing a goal that we set at the beginning of the season."

With the girls' spot at state secured, the boys team started out with the advantage in the first ten minutes of their half, but finally broke through in the 15th minute on a passed shot into the bottom right corner by sophomore Maguire Perkins.

After a 2-0 win in overtime at Millard North on April 4, the Dragons knew they would have the advantage from having a wider field.

"First 15 minutes, I thought we were able to go at them for a while," head coach Tyler Ortlieb said. "They were trying to slow the game down, and we wanted to speed it up as fast as we can. Right at the 15-minute mark, we were able to get the ball wide, beat one one-on-one, and ultimately put the ball in the back of the net."

Sophomore Mikey Stuckenholtz assisted junior Tommy Sowinski with ten minutes left in the half, and junior Brett Perkins assisted senior Caden Ruff less than a minute later to make it 3-0. Millard North sophomore Cameron Wright was sent off with a red card immediately after the goal, and the Mustangs played the rest of the game down to ten men.

The game certainly slowed down after and the Dragons saw out a 3-0 win to improve to 17-2.

"I felt we took a step backwards the second half, but when you're up 3-0, you don't have to go forward," head coach Tyler Ortlieb said. "We just had to stay even in the second half."

Maguire Perkins said being district champions felt good, but didn't quite match last year's 5-3 win over Omaha Bryan.

"It's good," he said. "I liked it more last year as we broke the fence (celebrating), that moment was really important. This gets us a one-seed at state, so that'll put us in a good position going into the tournament."

Senior center back Carson Poole, who has been a leader of a defense that has allowed just 14 goals in 19 games this season, said they could have played better in defense against the Mustangs' quick forwards, but was satisfied.

"(We) probably should have used our outside backs more, but I think overall, we were pretty solid, locking down a really good goal scorer, (senior) Brayden Wright," Poole said.

The center back also said it "feels good" to be going back to state, but said the focus is on the future.

"We're going to enjoy this one, but then come up with the next one."

The girls state championships will begin on Monday at Morrison Stadium with the quarterfinals, and the boys tournament will begin with the quarterfinals at the same location on Tuesday. Matchups and game times are to be announced as of publication.

