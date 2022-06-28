SOCCER: Pair of Gretna stars win Nebraska Gatorade Players of the Year

A pair of Gretna standout soccer players, Allison Marshall and Brett Perkins, were named the girls and boys Nebraska Gatorade Players of the Year.

Perkins received the news via an email, while Marshall found out in a text from her dad telling her he was proud of her.

“I honestly was surprised,” Marshall said. “If someone would have told me that I would win that award at the beginning of the year, I would have never believed them. And just to even be nominated for it is amazing, so to be given that award is truly an honor.”

“My first reaction was just thinking about how much I’ve worked for it, and all the hours I put into being able to get such a great award,” Perkins said. “It’s just so surreal knowing the people that get this award and how big their names are, and that I can be a part of that.”

Perkins, who scored 14 goals and assisted 14 others, added it feels great to see his hard work pay off, and that “you never think you’re actually going to get it until you get it.”

Going into the season, Marshall, who scored 15 and assisted six goals, said the overall team goal was to win state and win metros, but her individual goal was “just to help out my team as best as I could.”

“Because at the beginning of the year, I wasn’t a starter and I wasn’t the main goal scorer,” she said. “So I had to learn, going from club to high school, the difference between those roles. But as the season went on, I would just work hard and practice and I finally earned a starting spot, so just to be able to do that for my team, and assist and score goals is awesome.”

For Perkins, he knew going into the season that the Dragons were going to be “very good.”

“This team this year was just one of the most talented and most hardworking and genuine group of guys that Gretna has ever had,” he said. “And I feel like we showed everybody that we could do it, even though we just joined Class A, that it’s possible. And then, as a player, I knew that, not to think highly of myself, but I think that I knew that I’m one of the top players in the state. And just being able to showcase it throughout the season was awesome.”

Their coaches, Chace Hutchison for the girls team and Tyler Ortlieb for the boys, both had high remarks for their star players.

Hutchison said he was “incredibly happy” for Marshall after the effort, hard work, extra time and determination she put into the season.

“She’s earned everything on the field,” he said. “And for a sophomore to be on interest, getting this kind of attention, it’s very exciting for Allison, very exciting for the future of her career in our program.”

Tactically speaking, Hutchison said Marshall’s speed and athleticism drew the attention of the opposition, making getting the ball to her a focus point for the Dragons.

“She’s just so powerful and fast that she can take on one or two defenders on the other team,” Hutchison said. “She makes special things happen. ... She opens so many things up for our midfielders that make runs through the middle, for our wingers. ... Everything we did this year offensively really ran through Allison.”

Hutchison continued by saying that Marshall’s decision-making and placement of passes, as well as her defensive pressing (which he said is overlooked).

For Ortlieb, Perkins was always going to be an important player for the Dragons.

“Going through the whole season, we knew that he was gonna have an integral part in our season and in our success if we were able to get there (to state),” Ortlieb said. “The biggest thing was just how he carried himself. There was never that he thought he was above it or anything else. I thought he was very deserving of the award and I’m proud of him. Now the biggest thing after talking to him a few times this offseason is now we want to go back-to-back, and he wants to be the leading factor in it.”

With Perkins being a rising senior and Marshal arising junior, both coaches benefit from having another year with the best player in the state.

“We’re very lucky that we get to have her for two more years,” Hutchison said. “The crazy thing and the good thing for us is I don’t really think she has come close to reaching her full potential. Allison’s the type of player that none of this is going to make her work any less. ... She’s gonna continue being a special player and I’m just really excited to see what the fulfillment of her own potential looks like.”

For the players themselves, Perkins, who will play one more season with his brother, rising junior Maguire, said the biggest thing is the aim to repeat.

“They (coaches) just want to repeat the year that we had and keep building off that,” he said. “Keep showing people that this wasn’t a fluke, and that we deserve to be here and we’re good enough to be here. Not just one year, not just two years, that we deserve it and just keep showing up and keep proving people wrong.”

Individually, he also hopes to be in the running for Gatorade Player of the Year again and making the All-Nebraska and Super State teams.

Marshall aims to continue practicing and getting better in every practice and game, and to get to the level of being ready for college soccer.

She also wanted to appreciate her coaches and teammates.

“I don’t think any of this would be possible without the teammates that I have, the coaches that I have, because each team practice, they pushed me hard, and that’s how I got better. ... The more you play with them, the more comfortable you get.”

Perkins and Marshall are both playing for the Gretna Elite Academy ECNL teams this summer.

