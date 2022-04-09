SOCCER: Papio South girls and boys advance to Metro semifinals, Papio girls exit

Both girls and boys Papio South teams advanced to the Metro Tournament semifinals on Saturday, while Papio was knocked out by Marian.

The Titan girls fell behind 1-0 after a strike from the edge of the penalty box by Niah Kirchner. While they held a larger percentage of possession in the first half, they struggled to get the ball out of midfield as the Wildcats held a high line.

"Truthfully, I think that Millard West is always a very clean team," Papio South head coach Jake Watson said. "They know how to play composed soccer, and we know that if we were to dive into them, then we would lose on the quick touches.

"So we had to make sure that we allowed them to have the high line so that we could still be behind the ball."

In the second half, Watson said the team actually benefitted from playing into the wind because of the ability to play through balls and play over the top.

Another even bigger difference was sophomore Hannah Adkins, who hadn't even played in the Titans 2-1 quarterfinal win over Bellevue West.

"We are just that confident with all of the girls on our roster that depending on who we are playing and what the scenario is," Watson said. "I give all the credit to everybody, but Hannah, it was her today."

Adkins' first goal came when a corner kick was delivered into a mess of players and landed on her foot with 27 minutes left in the game.

As time began to wane, Adkins was winded before scoring her second with ten minutes left, and she credited track for her fighting through.

"I did track, you gotta keep running," she said.

For the second straight game, the Titans won 2-1 and Watson attributed his team's ability to close games to their leadership and character.

"We have a lot of senior leadership, we have a very high character team that understands that truly, it's not about the win or loss," Watson said. "It's about playing the game because you signed up to be part of something with someone else, and it's your obligation to give everything that you've got. 'Iron sharpens iron' kind of thing."

With the win, the Titans advance to to Monday's semifinals to face Marian, who beat the Papio Monarchs 4-1 on Saturday.

The Crusaders scored their first on an unbelievable strike from a free kick near the center circle by senior Mia Nelson with 16 minutes left in the first half. Junior Mallory Connealy added a second from from a corner kick two minutes later, and the Monarchs trailed 2-0 at the break.

A free kick by senior Amber Arnold was knocked into the net for an own goal to cut the deficit to 2-1 with 26 minutes left in the game.

However, the Crusaders senior midfielder Katie Sulentic scored six minutes later, and senior Olivia Heinert added a fourth with 14 minutes left to give the Crusaders a 4-1 win.

Meanwhile, the other Papio South team got goals from Andre Santamaria in the first half and a winner from Colin Macke, assisted by Gus Kriegler, with five minutes left in the game to win 2-1 and advance to the semifinals on Monday at Creighton Prep.

