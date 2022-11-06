SOCCER: Weber named First Team All-Big Ten in sophomore season at Nebraska

A 2021 graduate of Gretna, Nebraska forward Sarah Weber was named to the All-Big Ten First Team after a stellar sophomore season.

Weber’s production increased dramatically from her freshman season, when she was named to the All-Freshman Team.

As a freshman, Weber started all 18 games and played 1,371 minutes, scoring six goals and assisting two more. This season, the Huskers sophomore started in 20 games, playing 1,745 minutes, and scoring ten goals and assisting five.

Weber also played well in the clutch, scoring three game-winning goals.

Before the season, Weber told the Breeze that she hoped to be more clinical by increasing the number of goals to shots taken.

In 2021, Weber scored 9.7 percent of shots (six goals out of 62 shots, 31 on target). This year, the sophomore forward scored 12.3 percent of shots (ten goals out of 81 shots, 28 on target).

Making the Big Ten tournament was also an objective for Nebraska, one they achieved after missing out by one game last year.

“For the team, we want to make it to the Big Ten tournament, and not only make it but be successful in it because we all know we can be, it’s just a matter of doing it at this point,” Weber told the Breeze in June.

The Huskers defeated national No. 25 Ohio State 4-0 in the quarterfinals, and lost 2-1 to No. 6 Michigan State in the semifinals.

“I think her potential is really, really high,” Nebraska head coach John Walker told the Breeze in June. “And I think it’s really high for her not just because of the ability (she has), but because of her training habits, her work ethic, her character…

“She has a way of normalizing enthusiasm, so even the most mundane tasks or drills, she has a way of saying, ‘I’m going to do this correctly, and I’m also going to enjoy it and I’m going to make my teammates enjoy it as well.’”