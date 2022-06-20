SOCCER: Weber prepares for second season at Nebraska

A state champion in the spring of 2021 for the Gretna girls soccer team, Sarah Weber was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in fall 2021.

Now, Weber prepares for her second season in Lincoln and aims to continue to improve.

Coming into the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Cornhuskers head coach John Walker saw Weber as an “all-around talent.”

“On the soccer side, (she’s) technically quite strong, good finisher, could finish with both feet (and) her head, but also quite good tactically as well,” said Walker, who has coached at UNL for 27 years. “And then competitively, (she’s) strong and then also (has) some leadership qualities too.”

Walker added that Weber was more athletic than he and his coaching staff thought, and that the forward was able to apply feedback during camps.

“Our first time really working with her was the first day of our fall training camp, which is the beginning of August,” Walker said. “And there were things that she’ll tell you that she needed refinement with, like different techniques for finishing with a ball, competitive play, defending from the front. But the things that she could do well already were there. She just deserved to play right off the bat, and you could see she could make an impact.”

After scoring a record-setting 48 goals and assisting 29 in her senior season for the state-champion Dragons, Weber saw the production drop down to six goals and two assists, but Walker said that is typical in the move from high school to college.

Weber said that the success at Gretna gave her mental strength and a “good amount of confidence” because she wanted to continue the success.

Weber added that the success that Gretna had this year was in part due to similar coaching, such as being given plays and tactics to learn, to what Walker offers.

“The type of program they have is definitely setting us girls up for the best success in the future,” Weber said. “I know the new coach (Chace Hutchison) pays really close attention to detail and being specific in what he’s asking of his players and I think what they’ve done this past season in terms of preparing for their games will go a long way if they choose to play in college.”

Weber was able to watch a couple of Gretna games this year, and said the Dragons looked like “one united team,” and said she is excited for their future.

Her own transition to the next level wasn’t easy but her experience at Gretna combined with Walker’s coaching eased the adjustment.

“I wanted to see what I could do at the college level,” she said. “So the confidence from high school definitely helped me in that way… (The transition) was hard in the sense that the college level is a lot more taxing mentally and physically. But I had been playing quite a few games, which helped. So the transition was easy in the sense that I had already been playing a lot of games from high school soccer, but it was difficult in the sense because the girls were a lot quicker, stronger. And then the tactics that coach Walker was asking of us was kind of the next level.”

“I think that was one thing that was a bit of an adjustment for her to understand,” Walker said. “She’s not going to get the same identical scoring chances that she did in high school or with her club, those (chances) are going to be more limited. Therefore, the quality of your finishing, the quality of your play in the final third of the field must be very high because you just don’t get quite as many chances. ... Her first year was a very good year for her, but I think she would tell you. ... she probably left six, seven goals at least on the table.”

Weber also acknowledged needing to improve the quality of her shots and how lethal she can be in the final third.

“Personally, there’s a couple things within the team and how our coach wants us to play that I’ve been focusing on,” she said. “A big one is improving the number of goals compared to my shots that I’ve taken, being more (clinical). ... For the team, we want to make it to the Big Ten tournament, and not only make it but be successful in it because we all know we can be, it’s just a matter of doing it at this point.”

After just one game away from the tournament, Weber added the team’s focus is paying attention to the details like the “five minutes at the end of the game.” Individually, she is also working on her focus in situations like one-on-one defending and having an emphasis on quality shots.

As a two-time Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year and twice first-team all-state at Gretna, Weber came in with a lot of expectations, but knew the college game would be a “completely different level.”

“Those awards were definitely very cool to receive and I was definitely humbled to even be considered for half of them,” Weber said. “But when I got to college, I still took that into consideration in terms of confidence, but the college game is just at a completely different level, and in shorter words, the other team doesn’t necessarily care what I did in high school.”

Weber added that she used that as motivation to get better.

Regardless of the expectations, Weber delivered a “very good” first season and Walker said she was playing at a “really, really high level” by the end of the season.

“I think her potential is really, really high,” Walker said. “And I think it’s really high for her not just because of the ability (she has), but because of her training habits, her work ethic, her character… She has a way of normalizing enthusiasm, so even the most mundane tasks or drills, she has a way of saying, ‘I’m going to do this correctly, and I’m also going to enjoy it and I’m going to make my teammates enjoy it as well.’”

“My mental game has been tested a lot with our season being in the fall,” Weber added. “It didn’t give me a whole lot of time to wrap my brain around what was going on. The speed of play is a lot quicker … You want to come in with a mindset that’s just hungry and wanting to improve.”

She added that she has learned to focus on the little things about her fitness and play in a longer offseason before her sophomore season, and has been open to feedback.

“Really I’m just trying to take my body to the next level,” Weber said. “Because that ultimately is preparing me for practices, like in the spring, I wanted to be fully recovered from the day before so I could give all I have the next practice and get as much out of that as possible.”

Walker said Weber is “well-rounded in all aspects of the game,” and that her growth will be gradual as she refines her skills and understands “what she’s capable of doing.” The Cornhuskers head coach also said that there “shouldn’t be any limitations” for the sophomore forward.

“I think she has a chance to really be an excellent player, to be an impact player in our conference,” he said. “And if you’re an impact player in our conference, because the conference is so strong, it means you probably have a chance to be an impact player on the national level as well.”

Off the field, Weber was able to take a break from soccer (for the most part) as she went on a mission trip to Honduras during the week of the state soccer tournament.

Through Christine Kramer and the Newman Center in Lincoln, Weber and the mission team were in Honduras for a week to put on sports camps and teach lessons about prayer and “valuable lessons” from scriptures.

“That week was probably the most inspiring and life-changing week of my life,” Weber said. “I was at a state of peace that I hadn’t been spiritually in a while. For the whole year being hectic, freshman year at college, right into soccer and school. So I really used it as a time just to get my relationship with God back on track and my prayer life definitely took off.”

