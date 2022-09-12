SOFTBALL: Gretna advances to Monday night's Metro Conference championship game

Gretna advanced to the Metro Conference Tournament championship game with a 6-1 win over Elkhorn South in the semifinals Monday afternoon.

In Monday afternoon's semifinals, the Dragons (18-0) fell behind in the top of the fourth, but answered with an RBI single by Faith Mills in the bottom of the fifth.

After being held in check for most of the game, the Dragon offense activated in the bottom of the sixth.

The Dragons loaded the bases, and a fielders' choice groundout by Brylee Heard and error by the Elkhorn South defense gave Gretna a 3-1 lead. Skarlett Jones drove in another run with a single, and two more scored on another single by Mills.

Strong pitching from Alexis Jensen and a big fourth inning led Gretna to a 5-0 win over Papio South in the Metro Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Friday, Sept. 9, at Papillion Landing.

Jensen got out of an early jam, recording a strikeout with runners on second and third in the top of the first.

“We started out really well, we had a good game plan for hitting and they stuck to it,” Titans head coach Tom Horton said. “We got our hits, and then we had base runners on, we just couldn't quite get that extra hit to push the base runners.”

The Dragons then got runners on the corners, when Kennedy Boyer delivered an RBI single to right field for a 1-0 lead. Mariah Unverzagt prevented further damage with a strikeout with runners at the corners.

“Their pitcher’s good,” Gretna head coach Bill Heard said. “It took us a little bit to adjust. And we haven't had a ton of live reps this week, so that's also part of it.”

Boyer drove in another run in the fourth, which was followed by an RBI single dropped into left-center field between Titan outfielders.

A sacrifice fly by Skarlett Jones and an RBI single by Jensen drove in two more to give the Dragons a 5-0 lead through four innings.

“To their credit, they took some really quality at bats in the fourth and it just got at us and took us a little bit to get our three outs,” Horton said.

The game was called early for time, as the Dragons improved to 17-0 and the Titans fell to 11-6.

“Monday is a big deal for us,” Heard said. “We don’t talk about a lot of tournaments, but Metro does matter.”