SOFTBALL: Gretna cruises for second straight Metro championship

OMAHA -- A five-run fourth inning bolstered Gretna to their second Metro Conference Tournament championship in a 9-1 win over Omaha Marian on Monday, Sept. 12 at Westside Field.

"It is a big deal," Dragons head coach Bill Heard said. "This conference is really, really tough. And if you can compete in this thing, you feel like you have a shot when it matters most. So we have a shot. I'm pretty proud of them."

Heard added that while the offense hasn't "clicked on all cylinders yet," Monday "maybe is a start for that," especially after a 6-1 win over Elkhorn South in the semifinals earlier in the day.

In the championship game against Marian, Ansley Gydesen achieved a life-long goal: hitting a solo home run off the scoreboard. The senior first baseman got her favorite pitch, inside with unexpectedly no spin.

"So I really just took it because I didn't want to deal with the change-up, and honestly, it was kind of in slow motion for me," she said. "I thought that ball was just sitting in the air like that, but it hit the scoreboard I guess. And that's actually a lifelong goal of mine is to hit the scoreboard. I was really happy."

Gydesen said hitting a home run rallies the team together and helped push the Dragons to more offensive success.

"They all come out to support me in that home run, and when they're hitting your helmet, you can just feel the energy and the want to go out and beat me at what I just did," she said. "They're like, 'I'm gonna get the next hit, I'm gonna get the next hit,' and it's a chain reaction."

The chain reaction began slowly, with an RBI groundout by senior third baseman Faith Mills in the bottom of the third to give the Dragons a 2-0 lead.

In the fourth, the Dragons loaded the bases for sophomore Skarlett Jones, who delivered an RBI single, followed by another Mills RBI groundout to double the lead.

Starting pitcher Alexis Jensen, who finished the game with 13 strikeouts, drove in two more with a single, and an error scored Jensen's pinch runner Lily Rowe to give the Dragons a 7-0 lead heading into the fifth.

In the fifth, Jensen navigated a bases-loaded, no out jam. She struck out the Crusaders' No. 9 hitter, and after a sacrifice fly, got another strikeout to minimize the damage.

After striking out three hitters in the top of the sixth around a single, the Dragons had a chance to end the game early.

A sacrifice fly by sophomore Brylee Rupiper with the bases loaded drew the Dragons closer, before freshman Megan Marshall came to the plate with runners on first and second.

Marshall was the hero last time the Dragons and Crusaders faced off, delivering a game-winning RBI bunt single to finish off an eight-inning, 2-1 win for Gretna.

The freshman once again delivered, ending the game with an RBI single to right field to close out a 9-1 win for the Dragons.

With the win, Gretna stays undefeated at 19-0 and wins their second straight Metro Conference Tournament after defeating Papillion-La Vista last year.

Gydesen said she couldn't even put into words what it mean to win again, but she did admit they didn't expect to be undefeated.

"None of us thought that we'd have an undefeated record going into metros or even leaving metros, but coach Heard's really awesome because he lets us play with no fear of failure and if you fail, that's okay," she said. "Go on to the next play. And if we lose, it's fine, as long as you leave it all out on the field, that's what matters."

Bonding closer is the result from that coaching, and Gydesen said the Dragons are truly a family.

"It's amazing," she said. "They're my family and I couldn't wish for another team to go into Metro champions with."

"I love the culture of this group," Heard said. "They're bought into doing the right things, they're bought into treating each other right. That matters a lot."

Gydesen added that they are all accepting of each other and along with Mills and the two other seniors, Kimberly Rodriguez and Skylar Wintle, help the younger players to feel comfortable together.

"Me and Faith have really made sure to include everyone in these big group activities, team bonding, everything," Gydesen said. "And it's really helped this year because everyone feels comfortable, everyone's more relaxed to share with each other. And like I said, we're just a huge family."

Moving forward, Gydesen said embracing the daily grind and balance of school and softball will be key to the Dragons' goals of winning the state championship.

"It's not always pretty and it's not always nice, but it's a daily grind that you learn to love," she said. "And it pushes you to be a better teammate, a better player, a better person, and ultimately, that's what's gonna help us win state."

"Our focus is that we just got to keep getting better," Heard added. "I mean, we got a month left, five weeks left, whatever that time is. We're not where we need to be in all phases yet. We just have to stay the course and keep getting better."