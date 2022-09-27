SOFTBALL: Gretna cruises past Omaha South on senior night

On a team that utilizes a younger lineup, No. 1 Gretna's four seniors were able to contribute with 3 RBIs in a 12-0 win over Omaha South on senior night Tuesday, Sept. 27.

"Their leadership this year has been very selfless," Dragons head coach Bill Heard said. "We play a lot of young kids and they've allowed that to happen. That doesn't happen in a lot of places, those kids (seniors) have allowed the (younger) kids to come along and grow, and at the same time still produce and still be a part."

With seniors Kimberly Rodriguez, Skyler Wintle, Ansley Gydesen and Faith Mills batting 1-4 for the Dragons on Tuesday, the scoring started when Mills reached on an error, scoring Rodriguez.

"All of them have their own way of going about what we do," Heard said. "But at the end of the day, all of them do the same things. They're great competitors, and they're great teammates, and maybe not necessarily in that order. They allow everybody else to play free around them and that's hard to do."

Mills scored on an RBI single by Brylee Heard, while Gydesen scored on a two-run single by Emerson Johnson.

An RBI double and two singles drove in three more, and Gydesen then drove in Rodriguez and Wintle on a two-run double to give the Dragons a 9-0 lead after the first inning.

Two runs were added in the second, and the Dragons wrapped up the game early on a passed ball to win 12-0 after three innings.

With the win, Gretna improves to 28-0, and with a few regular season games to play before they attempt to win state, senior night wasn't goodbye, but a "congratulations and thank you for being such great people."

"It's a step in the process, it's important that we do it right for those kiddos. But at the end of the day, this is a step towards getting them where they want to be."