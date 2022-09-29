SOFTBALL: Gretna edges Papio South in top-10 fight

PAPILLION – Going into their top-10 matchup on Thursday, Sept. 29, both head coaches for Gretna and Papio South expected a fight.
“Papio South competes hard, and (head coach) Tom (Horton) does such a good job with those kids,” Dragons head coach Bill Heard said. “And we knew coming in here, this is gonna be a fight. And honestly, I think it’s the best thing in the world for our kids.”
The Dragons used a key four-run fifth inning to pull ahead in a 5-3 win to remain undefeated at 29-0, as the Titans dropped to 16-10.
“They scored four in the fifth, and it definitely gave them a lot of energy going into the rest of the game,” Horton said. “And we knew it was gonna be a dogfight, I mean, (Alexis) Jensen’s a great pitcher.”
However, before the fifth, the Titans pounced early on Jensen with a two-run home run to left field by junior Shayla Warak to give the Titans a 2-0 lead.
“It definitely gave us energy to get going through the game and Jensen threw well,” Horton said. “The girls, they had a good game plan going in and then they executed it well, and it kind of happens, we get to the middle part of the game and our bats go quiet.”
Horton was pleased “for the most part” with the Titans’ at-bats, and Heard was proud but not surprised by Jensen’s ability to bounce back after giving up just her third home run of the year.
“They got that home run early, but she’s been hit before,” Heard said. “She’s not afraid of failure, so when it happens, it’s not the end of the world for her, she just kind of digs in and keeps competing.”
Gretna scratched a run back in the top of the second on an Anniston Trevarrow RBI single, but pitchers Abby Dworak and Jensen were in control until the fifth.
Facing two outs with a runner on second, the Dragons rallied for four. Jensen sent a line drive home run over the fence in right-center field, and catcher Brylee Rupiper followed after a single by third baseman Faith Mills with a blast to dead center.
Horton said one of the home run pitches was a miss, and added that the four-run inning gave the Dragons the energy that the Titans had had early in the game.
“And so it was going to be an uphill battle to come back from 5-2,” he said.
Heard, meanwhile, said the Dragons had good at bats early but little to show for it.
“But we stayed with it and then Alexis, she is coming on at the plate, which is big for us,” he said. “And then BR made a nice adjustment on her ball and all of a sudden, it’s five (runs) and it’s pretty tough (for Papio South).”
However, the Titans weren’t done, making a late push in the bottom of the seventh trailing by three.
Papio South catcher Grace Maguire delivered an RBI single to right, and the Titans had two at-bats with runners on first and second and the winning run at the plate. Jensen kept her cool and got two strikeouts to close the 5-3 win for the Dragons.
“At the end of it, you just can’t be afraid to fail,” Heard said. “Alexis is great there, she just lets it rip. And we’ve got kids behind her that are going to compete for her.”
“We had runners on first and second in the seventh inning and felt good about it, so it just wasn’t our night,” Horton added.
Heard said that while it isn’t yet postseason play, when the margin of error is smaller, Thursday’s game felt like it.
“We talked about, we’re not in postseason play yet, but once we get to postseason play, the margin of error is smaller,” Heard said. “And I think that’s what you felt in tonight’s game. They had the winning run at the plate in the last inning, we haven’t had that in a while. So for me, I think it’s the best thing in the world for our kids to go through.”
As the Dragons head into a home triangular against Burke and North Platte to conclude the regular season on Saturday, finishing undefeated is not the end goal.
“That’s not a goal, but we’ve had a heck of a season and there’s two games left,” Heard said. “Obviously we want to win both and if it happens, it happens, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. At the end of the day, there’s districts and hopefully a state tournament coming up in two weeks. So it is important to the kids, I get it, but we’re trying to keep it all in perspective.”
Many teams that do lose a game just before going undefeated say they benefit from the defeat, but Heard said all the close games and tough Metro play have tested the Dragons.
“That’s not something that we’re going to be too worried about, it’s more about just doing things the right way consistently.”
GHS Softball
SOFTBALL: Pictured front row are Ansley Gydesen, Faith Mills, Kimberly Rodriguez and Skylar Wintle. In the second row are Kennedy Boyer, Krystal Carter, Macy Eitzmann, Adeline Fliege, Erin Harrington, Maiya Speer, Alexis Jensen, Skarlett Jones, Lily Rowe, Brylee Rupiper and Anniston Trevarrow. In the third row are Miley Rowe, Makala Koozer, Allison McGee, Izabel Spencer, Emerson Boyer, Maycie Grant, Brylee Heard, Emerson Husen, Carly Huttmann and Emerson Johnson. In the fourth row are Megan Marshall, Jena Beavers, Mallory Bretschneider, Kylie Caradori, Morgen Castellanos, Faith Cudly, Reese Heavican, Tessa Jensen, Brielle Ward, Abbie Zavidil and Kenadie Barton. In the fifth row are Elly Burson, Adi Buster, Caitlyn Cheleen, Haidyn Cleveland, Ava Croom, Amelia Fliege, Sophie Gibbons, Mollie Greenfield, Kendall Johnson and Teresa Johnson. In the sixht row are Hailey Keiss, Ava Nance, Jayden Prososki, Taylor Rewczuk, Addi Shannon, Morgan tenBensel and Chloe Woodward. In the back row are head coach Bill Heard, assistant coach Todd Mills, assistant coach Wade Tracy, assistant coach Gabe Wurth, assistant coach McKenna Nixon, assistant coach Channon Oseka, volunteer coach Alexa Sedlak. Not pictured is assistant coach Ashten Gibson.
Papio South left fielder Shayla Warak (middle) rounds third as head coach Tom Horton looks on and Gretna third baseman Lily Rowe waits for the throw. Gretna won 5-0 on Friday, Sept. 9, to advance to the Metro semifinals.
Gretna right fielder Kennedy Boyer (left) rounds first after delivering the first RBI of the game for the Dragons as Papio South first baseman Addison Quesenberry (right) looks on. Gretna won 5-0 on Friday, Sept. 9 to advance to the Metro semifinals.
Gretna third baseman Faith Mills, pictured in the batters’ box in the Metro quarterfinals on Friday, Sept. 9, delivered three RBIs for the Dragons in their 6-1 win over Elkhorn South in the Metro semifinals on Monday, Sept. 12.
Gretna sophomore starting pitcher Alexis Jensen celebrates a strikeout to record the final out in the fifth inning of the Dragons' 9-1 win over Omaha Marian in the Metro Conference Tournament championship game on Monday, Sept. 12.
Ansley Gydesen
Gretna first baseman Ansley Gydesen (No. 3) bats on Tuesday, Aug. 18
Megan Marshall
Gretna freshman Megan Marshall bunts to score the winning run in the Dragons 2-1 win over Marian on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Gretna Softball
The Gretna Dragons celebrate a 2-1 walk-off win, capped by a bunt single by Megan Marshall (No. 4, far right) over Omaha Marian on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Faith Mills
One of just three seniors to start for Gretna on Thursday, Aug. 18 against Marian, shortstop Faith Mills provided the first RBI in a 2-1 walk-off win.
Alexis Jensen
Gretna sophomore Alexis Jensen pitches during the Dragons 2-1 win over Marian on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Lily Rowe
Gretna’s Lily Rowe throws to first base during their game against Marian at Gretna High School on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Kenedy Booyer
Marian’s Reagan Dreibelbis tags out Gretna’s Kenedy Booyer during their game at Gretna High School on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Alexis Jensen
Gretna’s Alexis Jensen celebrates after getting out of the top of the eighth inning during their game against Marian at Gretna High School on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Megan Marshall
Gretna players run toward Megan Marshall after she bunted in the winning run in extra innings during their game against Marian at Gretna High School on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Megan Marshall
Gretna’s Megan Marshall bunts in extra innings during their game against Marian at Gretna High School on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Alexis Jensen
Gretna’s Alexis Jensen gets ready to bat in the eighth inning during their game against Marian at Gretna High School on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Alexis Jensen
Gretna’s Alexis Jensen celebrates after getting out of the inning during their game against Marian at Gretna High School on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Alexis Jensen
Gretna’s Alexis Jensen pitches during their game against Marian at Gretna High School on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Faith Mills
Gretna’s Faith Mills celebrates after getting an out during their game against Marian at Gretna High School on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Gretna softball
Gretna softball celebrates their 1-0 walk-off win over Papio on Friday, Sept. 2 at the Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic at Papillion Landing.
Alexis Jensen
Gretna sophomore starting pitcher Alexis Jensen (right) winds up during the Dragons’ 1-0 win over Papio on Friday, Sept. 2 in the Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic.
Shayla Warak
Papio South left fielder Shayla Warak (middle) rounds third as head coach Tom Horton looks on and Gretna third baseman Lily Rowe waits for the throw. Gretna won 5-0 on Friday, Sept. 9, to advance to the Metro semifinals.
Kennedy Boyer
Gretna right fielder Kennedy Boyer (left) rounds first after delivering the first RBI of the game for the Dragons as Papio South first baseman Addison Quesenberry (right) looks on. Gretna won 5-0 on Friday, Sept. 9 to advance to the Metro semifinals.
Faith Mills
Gretna third baseman Faith Mills, pictured in the batters’ box in the Metro quarterfinals on Friday, Sept. 9, delivered three RBIs for the Dragons in their 6-1 win over Elkhorn South in the Metro semifinals on Monday, Sept. 12.
Gretna softball metro champs
Gretna softball poses with the Metro Conference plaque after winning the championship game 9-1 over Omaha Marian on Monday, Sept. 12.
Twilight
Twilight during the 2022 Metro Conference Tournament championship game between Gretna and Omaha Marian on Monday, Sept. 12. Gretna won 9-1 for their second straight title.
Alexis Jensen
Gretna sophomore starting pitcher Alexis Jensen celebrates a strikeout to record the final out in the fifth inning of the Dragons' 9-1 win over Omaha Marian in the Metro Conference Tournament championship game on Monday, Sept. 12.
Ansley Gydesen rounds
Gretna senior first baseman Ansley Gydesen rounds second after her solo home run in the Dragons' 9-1 win over Omaha Marian in the Metro Conference Tournament championship game on Monday, Sept. 12.
Ansley Gydesen swings
Gretna senior first baseman Ansley Gydesen (No. 3) swings in the second inning of the Dragons' 9-1 win over Omaha Marian in the Metro Conference Tournament championship game on Monday, Sept. 12.
Dragons home run
The Gretna Dragons celebrate a home run by Ansley Gydesen during their 9-1 win over Omaha Marian in the Metro Conference Tournament championship game on Monday, Sept. 12.
Gretna seniors
Gretna seniors (from left to right: Skyler Wintle, Ansley Gydesen, Kimberly Rodriguez and Faith Mills) before their 12-0 senior night win over Omaha South on Tuesday, Sept. 27.