SOFTBALL

SOFTBALL: Gretna opens with win in home Jamboree against Bennington

Gretna softball opened the fall season with a 7-2 win in their preseason Jamboree game against Bennington.

A three-run second inning got the Dragons ahead for good in the win over the Badgers.

The Dragons will begin the regular season at home on Thursday, Aug. 18, against Omaha Marian at 6:15 p.m.

The opening weekend will continue in the Chieftain Softball Tournament in Bellevue. Friday’s games will be against Lincoln North Star (noon) and Elkhorn (6 p.m.), while Saturday’s games will be determined by the Dragons’ placement in Pool 1.

