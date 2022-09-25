SOFTBALL: Gretna remains undefeated with top 10 wins over Papio, Elkhorn South

No. 1 Gretna hosted a triangular on Saturday, Sept. 24, winning both games against Papillion-La Vista and Elkhorn South.

With the wins, the Dragons improve to 27-0 heading into the final week of play, with senior night on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6:15 p.m. (after the Breeze's deadline) against Omaha South, a road game at Papio South on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. and another home triangular next Saturday against Omaha Burke and North Platte.

Sophomore pitcher Alexis Jensen threw another no-hitter against the No. 8 Monarchs, but after a sacrifice fly by Faith Mills, the offense took some time to fully get into the game.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Dragons added a second run on an error, but were shut out for the next two innings.

An RBI double by Ansley Gydesen started the scoring in the bottom of the sixth, and was followed by a three-run home run to right field by fellow senior Kim Rodriguez.

The Monarchs had gotten on the board on back-to-back errors in the top of the fourth, but Jensen shut the door and the Dragons won 6-1.

In the triangular finale, Jensen shut out the No. 4 Storm, surrendering just one hit and got all the help she needed in the top of the first on a steal of home by Anniston Trevarrow.

Gretna added insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth on a sac fly by Kennedy Boyer and an RBI single by Trevarrow.