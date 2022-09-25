SOFTBALL: Gretna remains undefeated with top 10 wins over Papio, Elkhorn South

No. 1 Gretna hosted a triangular on Saturday, Sept. 24, winning both games against Papillion-La Vista and Elkhorn South.
With the wins, the Dragons improve to 27-0 heading into the final week of play, with senior night on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6:15 p.m. (after the Breeze's deadline) against Omaha South, a road game at Papio South on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. and another home triangular next Saturday against Omaha Burke and North Platte.
Sophomore pitcher Alexis Jensen threw another no-hitter against the No. 8 Monarchs, but after a sacrifice fly by Faith Mills, the offense took some time to fully get into the game.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Dragons added a second run on an error, but were shut out for the next two innings.
An RBI double by Ansley Gydesen started the scoring in the bottom of the sixth, and was followed by a three-run home run to right field by fellow senior Kim Rodriguez.
The Monarchs had gotten on the board on back-to-back errors in the top of the fourth, but Jensen shut the door and the Dragons won 6-1.
In the triangular finale, Jensen shut out the No. 4 Storm, surrendering just one hit and got all the help she needed in the top of the first on a steal of home by Anniston Trevarrow.
Gretna added insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth on a sac fly by Kennedy Boyer and an RBI single by Trevarrow.
GHS Softball
SOFTBALL: Pictured front row are Ansley Gydesen, Faith Mills, Kimberly Rodriguez and Skylar Wintle. In the second row are Kennedy Boyer, Krystal Carter, Macy Eitzmann, Adeline Fliege, Erin Harrington, Maiya Speer, Alexis Jensen, Skarlett Jones, Lily Rowe, Brylee Rupiper and Anniston Trevarrow. In the third row are Miley Rowe, Makala Koozer, Allison McGee, Izabel Spencer, Emerson Boyer, Maycie Grant, Brylee Heard, Emerson Husen, Carly Huttmann and Emerson Johnson. In the fourth row are Megan Marshall, Jena Beavers, Mallory Bretschneider, Kylie Caradori, Morgen Castellanos, Faith Cudly, Reese Heavican, Tessa Jensen, Brielle Ward, Abbie Zavidil and Kenadie Barton. In the fifth row are Elly Burson, Adi Buster, Caitlyn Cheleen, Haidyn Cleveland, Ava Croom, Amelia Fliege, Sophie Gibbons, Mollie Greenfield, Kendall Johnson and Teresa Johnson. In the sixht row are Hailey Keiss, Ava Nance, Jayden Prososki, Taylor Rewczuk, Addi Shannon, Morgan tenBensel and Chloe Woodward. In the back row are head coach Bill Heard, assistant coach Todd Mills, assistant coach Wade Tracy, assistant coach Gabe Wurth, assistant coach McKenna Nixon, assistant coach Channon Oseka, volunteer coach Alexa Sedlak. Not pictured is assistant coach Ashten Gibson.
Papio South left fielder Shayla Warak (middle) rounds third as head coach Tom Horton looks on and Gretna third baseman Lily Rowe waits for the throw. Gretna won 5-0 on Friday, Sept. 9, to advance to the Metro semifinals.
Gretna right fielder Kennedy Boyer (left) rounds first after delivering the first RBI of the game for the Dragons as Papio South first baseman Addison Quesenberry (right) looks on. Gretna won 5-0 on Friday, Sept. 9 to advance to the Metro semifinals.
Gretna third baseman Faith Mills, pictured in the batters’ box in the Metro quarterfinals on Friday, Sept. 9, delivered three RBIs for the Dragons in their 6-1 win over Elkhorn South in the Metro semifinals on Monday, Sept. 12.
Gretna sophomore starting pitcher Alexis Jensen celebrates a strikeout to record the final out in the fifth inning of the Dragons' 9-1 win over Omaha Marian in the Metro Conference Tournament championship game on Monday, Sept. 12.
Ansley Gydesen
Gretna first baseman Ansley Gydesen (No. 3) bats on Tuesday, Aug. 18
Megan Marshall
Gretna freshman Megan Marshall bunts to score the winning run in the Dragons 2-1 win over Marian on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Gretna Softball
The Gretna Dragons celebrate a 2-1 walk-off win, capped by a bunt single by Megan Marshall (No. 4, far right) over Omaha Marian on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Faith Mills
One of just three seniors to start for Gretna on Thursday, Aug. 18 against Marian, shortstop Faith Mills provided the first RBI in a 2-1 walk-off win.
Alexis Jensen
Gretna sophomore Alexis Jensen pitches during the Dragons 2-1 win over Marian on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Lily Rowe
Gretna’s Lily Rowe throws to first base during their game against Marian at Gretna High School on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Kenedy Booyer
Marian’s Reagan Dreibelbis tags out Gretna’s Kenedy Booyer during their game at Gretna High School on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Alexis Jensen
Gretna’s Alexis Jensen celebrates after getting out of the top of the eighth inning during their game against Marian at Gretna High School on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Megan Marshall
Gretna players run toward Megan Marshall after she bunted in the winning run in extra innings during their game against Marian at Gretna High School on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Megan Marshall
Gretna’s Megan Marshall bunts in extra innings during their game against Marian at Gretna High School on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Alexis Jensen
Gretna’s Alexis Jensen gets ready to bat in the eighth inning during their game against Marian at Gretna High School on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Alexis Jensen
Gretna’s Alexis Jensen celebrates after getting out of the inning during their game against Marian at Gretna High School on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Alexis Jensen
Gretna’s Alexis Jensen pitches during their game against Marian at Gretna High School on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Faith Mills
Gretna’s Faith Mills celebrates after getting an out during their game against Marian at Gretna High School on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Gretna softball
Gretna softball celebrates their 1-0 walk-off win over Papio on Friday, Sept. 2 at the Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic at Papillion Landing.
Alexis Jensen
Gretna sophomore starting pitcher Alexis Jensen (right) winds up during the Dragons’ 1-0 win over Papio on Friday, Sept. 2 in the Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic.
Shayla Warak
Papio South left fielder Shayla Warak (middle) rounds third as head coach Tom Horton looks on and Gretna third baseman Lily Rowe waits for the throw. Gretna won 5-0 on Friday, Sept. 9, to advance to the Metro semifinals.
Kennedy Boyer
Gretna right fielder Kennedy Boyer (left) rounds first after delivering the first RBI of the game for the Dragons as Papio South first baseman Addison Quesenberry (right) looks on. Gretna won 5-0 on Friday, Sept. 9 to advance to the Metro semifinals.
Faith Mills
Gretna third baseman Faith Mills, pictured in the batters’ box in the Metro quarterfinals on Friday, Sept. 9, delivered three RBIs for the Dragons in their 6-1 win over Elkhorn South in the Metro semifinals on Monday, Sept. 12.
Gretna softball metro champs
Gretna softball poses with the Metro Conference plaque after winning the championship game 9-1 over Omaha Marian on Monday, Sept. 12.
Twilight
Twilight during the 2022 Metro Conference Tournament championship game between Gretna and Omaha Marian on Monday, Sept. 12. Gretna won 9-1 for their second straight title.
Alexis Jensen
Gretna sophomore starting pitcher Alexis Jensen celebrates a strikeout to record the final out in the fifth inning of the Dragons' 9-1 win over Omaha Marian in the Metro Conference Tournament championship game on Monday, Sept. 12.
Ansley Gydesen rounds
Gretna senior first baseman Ansley Gydesen rounds second after her solo home run in the Dragons' 9-1 win over Omaha Marian in the Metro Conference Tournament championship game on Monday, Sept. 12.
Ansley Gydesen swings
Gretna senior first baseman Ansley Gydesen (No. 3) swings in the second inning of the Dragons' 9-1 win over Omaha Marian in the Metro Conference Tournament championship game on Monday, Sept. 12.
Dragons home run
The Gretna Dragons celebrate a home run by Ansley Gydesen during their 9-1 win over Omaha Marian in the Metro Conference Tournament championship game on Monday, Sept. 12.