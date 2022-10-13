SOFTBALL: Gretna suffers first loss of season, will play elimination game against Papio

No. 1 Gretna suffered their first loss of the season, 2-1 to Omaha Marian, in the semifinals of the state tournament in Hastings Thursday night.

The Dragons gave up just six hits, the difference being a solo home run in the second inning, but mustered only four themselves.

Sophomore Alexis Jensen struck out 15 Crusaders in the loss.

With the loss, the Dragons drop to 36-1 on the season and will face Papillion-La Vista in an elimination game Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. The winner advances to face Marian for the state championship, while the loser goes home.

Gretna started their quest for the Class A state championship with a parade of home runs in wins over Papio South and Lincoln East on Wednesday.

Gretna 11, Lincoln East 1

The Dragons opened the scoring on an RBI double by senior Faith Mills, who hit a grand slam earlier in the day against Papio South. Errors scored three more in the first to push Gretna ahead 4-0.

Senior Kim Rodriguez delivered a fifth with a sacrifice fly, and sophomores Alexis Jensen and Skarlett Jones hit RBI singles to extend the lead to 7-1.

A grand slam by senior Ansley Gydesen, who hit a two-run shot earlier, put the game out of doubt as the Dragons won 11-1.

With the win, Gretna will face Omaha Marian on Thursday at 7 p.m. with the winner going to the championship game.

Gretna 9, Papio South 0

No. 1 Gretna had a parade of home runs in their 9-0 win over No. 8 Papio South in the first round of the state tournament in Hastings.

After back-to-back singles and a walk, Mills lined a grand slam over the left field fence to open the scoring in the bottom of the third. Three batters later, Gydesen drove a two-run homer to left.

As she’s done for much of the season, Jensen shut down the Titans in the circle and hit a three-run home run in the fourth as the Dragons began a run at a state tournament championship (and an undefeated season) with a 9-0 win.