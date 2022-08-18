SOFTBALL: Gretna underclassmen deliver in Opening Night walk-off win

Gretna softball opened the regular season Thursday night with a 2-1 walk-off win in extra innings in their home opener against Omaha Marian, with key performances coming from a freshman and sophomore.

“That’s a good win,” Dragons head coach Bill Heard said. “Anytime you beat Maddie Groff it's a great one because she's as good as anybody in the state. We will not see a better pitcher all year. So starting with her is pretty special.”

The Dragons left two on base in the first and one in the second inning, and the Crusaders got on the board first in the top of the third. An RBI single by shortstop Reagan Dreibelbis broke the scoreless tie, but the Dragons responded on a sacrifice fly by shortstop Faith Mills.

Starting first baseman Ansley Gydesen was knocked out of the game in the fourth inning after a collision at first that appeared to cause an injury to her collarbone. Heard could not confirm the details of the injury.

A big call was made in the fifth inning when Dragons second baseman Skarlet Jones was called out for leaving first base on a single by Anniston Trevarrow. Jones was on her way to third and rounding for home when she was called out.

Two runners were left on base by Gretna again in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the pitchers continued to hold the offenses in check as the game went to extra innings.

In the eighth inning, starting pitcher Alexis Jensen was once again able to shut down the Crusaders, striking out the side to reach 13 strikeouts on the night. She said she was able to have success by being herself.

“Everything was working tonight,” Jensen said. “It felt good.”

Heard added that Jensen can keep the Dragons in any game.

“We have a lot of confidence in that kid because of the work and the time that she's put in,” he said. “When it's time, she's ready.”

Jensen was also one of five sophomores who started, along with two freshmen, and while Heard expects some growing pains from that, he feels the young Dragons are prepared.

“There's gonna be some growing pains and some ups and downs and that's to be expected, but I was pretty proud of that,” Heard said.

In the bottom half of the inning, with Jones on second after making the final out in the seventh, a sacrifice bunt by Anniston Trevarrow moved Jones up to third.

Mills was intentionally walked, and Jensen grounded out to third. Up to the plate stepped freshman Megan Marshall, who was in the game because of the injury earlier in the game.

Marshall said she was ready because of the support of her teammates, and she laid a bunt right down the third base line.

“I didn’t really know (if it would stay fair),” Marshall said.

Heard, who has coached Marshall since she was seven, said even he didn’t know for sure if she would get a hit.

“But I knew this situation wouldn't be too big for her, she competes,” he said. “And that's a pretty good place to start (her high school career).”

As she ran to first and Jones came in to score the game-winning run, Marshall said it was a good feeling.

“It was a good feeling because they were all cheering me on and they're such good teammates that it was like, they just really cared about me,” she said.

With the win, the Dragons kick off the season 1-0 and will compete in the Chieftain Tournament in Bellevue on Friday (noon against Lincoln North Star, 6 p.m. against Elkhorn) and Saturday (games TBD).