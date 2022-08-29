SOFTBALL: Gydesen drives in 11 as Gretna stays undefeated in Lincoln

Gretna continued their undefeated start to the season, winning three at the Lincoln Public Schools Classic on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The Dragons started the week with a 12-2 win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Aug. 23, as first baseman Ansley Gydesen drove in six runs.

On Thursday, Alexis Jensen shut-out Millard South in a 6-0 win.

In Lincoln on Saturday, Jensen pitched another shutout against Elkhorn South in a 3-0 win. The shutouts continued against North Platte (9-0) and Columbus (1-0) as Gydesen drove in four runs against the Bulldogs and Discoverers.

The Dragons, now 10-0, next play on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Norfolk before playing in the Kaiti Williams Memorial Invite hosted by Papio South at Papillion Landing on Friday and Saturday.