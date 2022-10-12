SOFTBALL: Home run parade propels No. 1 Gretna to win in state opener

No. 1 Gretna had a parade of home runs in their 9-0 win over No. 8 Papio South in the first round of the state tournament in Hastings.

After back-to-back singles and a walk, senior Faith Mills lined a grand slam over the left field fence to open the scoring in the bottom of the third. Three batters later, fellow senior Ansley Gydesen drove a two-run homer to left.

As she’s done for much of the season, Jensen shut down the Titans in the circle and hit a three-run home run in the fourth as the Dragons began a run at a state tournament championship (and an undefeated season) with a 9-0 win.

The Dragons (35-0) will face the winner of Millard North or Lincoln East tonight, scheduled for 7 p.m. (though the game against Papio South started an hour late).