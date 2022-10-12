 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

SOFTBALL: Home run parade propels No. 1 Gretna to win in state opener

Faith Mills

Gretna third baseman Faith Mills, pictured in the batters’ box in the Metro quarterfinals on Friday, Sept. 9, delivered three RBIs for the Dragons in their 6-1 win over Elkhorn South in the Metro semifinals on Monday, Sept. 12.

 Peter Burtnett

No. 1 Gretna had a parade of home runs in their 9-0 win over No. 8 Papio South in the first round of the state tournament in Hastings.

After back-to-back singles and a walk, senior Faith Mills lined a grand slam over the left field fence to open the scoring in the bottom of the third. Three batters later, fellow senior Ansley Gydesen drove a two-run homer to left.

As she’s done for much of the season, Jensen shut down the Titans in the circle and hit a three-run home run in the fourth as the Dragons began a run at a state tournament championship (and an undefeated season) with a 9-0 win.

The Dragons (35-0) will face the winner of Millard North or Lincoln East tonight, scheduled for 7 p.m. (though the game against Papio South started an hour late).

Gretna Softball

