SOFTBALL: Jensen leads as Gretna wins Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic

Gretna sophomore pitcher Alexis Jensen led the way for the Dragons on the way to first place in the Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic Sept. 2-3.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, Jensen gave up two earned runs, one each in the fourth and fifth innings, in a 3-2 win over Millard South. She struck out 13 and allowed just three hits in six innings against the Patriots.

In the first-place game against Millard North, Jensen struck out 13 Mustangs and held them to just one hit and three walks in seven shut-out innings. The Dragons won the game 3-0, with the runs coming on a two-run single by Faith Mills in the first inning and an RBI by Brylee Rupiper in the third.

On Friday, Jensen came in relief and pitched five innings of one-hit pitching with 11 strikeouts and earned the win as the Dragons defeated Skutt Catholic 5-2.

As if that pitching performance wasn't good enough, Jensen pitched a perfect game and scored the winning run in a 1-0 walk-off win over Papillion-La Vista in the second game on Friday.

“She’s special because she’s a great competitor, and she’s a great teammate,” Heard said. “She’s the best teammate we have on our team, and it makes everybody else want to compete for her, and that’s a big deal.”

Heard said Jensen’s competitive spirit, which is evident throughout the Dragons’ games, matters, but what matters more is how Jensen gives the Dragons a chance to win every game.

“At the end of the day, that’s all you can ask because if she’s in the circle, we have a chance,” Heard said.

Jensen said her rise fastball and trust in her catcher, Rupiper, is what allowed her to pitch a perfect game.

Stepping into the leadership role as just a sophomore, Jensen said, “I just follow what other people say to do and I hope they lead us in the right direction.”

After five scoreless innings between the Dragons and Monarchs on Friday, Jensen set down the Monarchs 1-2-3 and delivered a double to start the bottom of the sixth inning.

An intentional walk brought Rupiper to the plate, and the catcher drove a double into the gap, scoring Jensen and giving the Dragons a walk-off win, their calling card this season.

While Heard admitted he wishes they were winning by more, Jensen said the close games help her as a player and teammate.

“(The close wins) help me be a better player and a better teammate as I go, that’s what really matters,” Jensen said.

“We talk about staying in the fight a lot,” Heard added. “You just have to learn how to do that. It’s really hard to do, and the kids are learning how to trust and how to stay in and not try to be perfect.”

After improving to 15-0 on the season in the Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic, the Dragons next play in the Metro Conference Tournament beginning Thursday, Sept. 8.