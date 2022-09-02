SOFTBALL: Jensen throws perfect game, scores winning run as Gretna stays undefeated

Gretna sophomore Alexis Jensen threw a perfect game and scored the winning run as the Dragons defeated Papillion-La Vista 1-0 in the NFCA Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic.

With the win, the Dragons are now 13-0, but head coach Bill Heard said winning and losing doesn’t motivate the Dragons.

“It’s more about just understanding the end game, understanding where we want to get to,” Heard said.

He also said that while the pitching has been “really, really good,” the Dragons aren’t where they want to be offensively.

“But I think we’ll get better,” Heard said. “It’s a whole thing to process, like we’re winning and that’s great, so we’ve got work to do still.”

In the circle, Jensen followed up a seven-inning, 15-strikeout performance in a 3-0 win over Norfolk on Thursday.

“She’s special because she’s a great competitor, and she’s a great teammate,” Heard said. “She’s the best teammate we have on our team, and it makes everybody else want to compete for her, and that’s a big deal.”

Heard said Jensen’s competitive spirit, which is evident throughout the Dragons’ games, matters, but what matters more is how Jensen gives the Dragons a chance to win every game.

“At the end of the day, that’s all you can ask because if she’s in the circle, we have a chance,” Heard said.

Jensen said her rise fastball and trust in her catcher, Brylee Rupiper, is what allowed her to pitch a perfect game.

Stepping into the leadership role as just a sophomore, Jensen said, “I just follow what other people say to do and I hope they lead us in the right direction.”

After five scoreless innings between the Dragons and Monarchs on Friday, Jensen set down the Monarchs 1-2-3 and delivered a double to start the bottom of the sixth inning.

An intentional walk brought Rupiper to the plate, and the catcher drove a double into the gap, scoring Jensen and giving the Dragons a walk-off win, their calling card this season.

While Heard admitted he wishes they were winning by more, Jensen said the close games help her as a player and teammate.

“(The close wins) help me be a better player and a better teammate as I go, that’s what really matters,” Jensen said.

“We talk about staying in the fight a lot,” Heard added. “You just have to learn how to do that. It’s really hard to do, and the kids are learning how to trust and how to stay in and not try to be perfect.”

While the offense may not quite be there yet, perfect is exactly what the Dragons are after their latest win, which sent them into the semifinals of the Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic, where they will face Millard South at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.