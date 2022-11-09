 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

SOFTBALL: Mills lone signee for Gretna on National Signing Day

Faith Mills NSD

Gretna's Faith Mills (front middle row, wearing white) signs her National Letter of Intent to play softball at UNO on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

 Courtesy @GretnaDragonAD on Twitter

Softball third baseman Faith Mills was the lone signee for Gretna on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Nov. 9 as she signed her national letter of intent to University of Nebraska-Omaha.

This past season, Mills was a key part of the Dragons’ undefeated regular season, and provided all three RBIs in their 4-3 state championship game defeat to Omaha Marian.

In the Gretna record books, Mills finished fifth in career hits (134), second in doubles (22), third in home runs (24) and fourth in RBIs (125).

