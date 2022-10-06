SOFTBALL: Super sophomore Dragons return to state tournament with dominant district win

Gretna made their return to the state tournament by winning District A1 with a 12-0 win over Lincoln North Star in the finals on Thursday, Oct. 6.

This district title is special for the 34-0 Dragons after losing to Papio South at home last year.

"District title matter," Dragons head coach Bill Heard said. "We talked about three titles: metros and districts and state tournaments. We said those are the ones that make the most difference in our place and getting those things. So yeah, it's a big deal."

Heard added that the Dragons are beginning to play their best ball, and that was no more evident than at the plate, where sophomore Skarlett Jones led the charge with three home runs and five RBIs.

"Skarlett just scratched the surface of how good she's about to be. I mean, a year from now there's no telling what that kid's gonna look like. But Skarlett's about the right things and as long as you're about the right things, the game usually rewards you," Heard said.

With the team clicking at the right time as they "play for each other" and "trust the process," Jones said the offensive output in the district win was "really big."

"I think we're gonna keep going from there and it's gonna be really big when it when like the time comes," Jones said.

Another key for the Dragons has been the pitching of fellow sophomore Alexis Jensen.

"Her talent is off the charts and we all understand that. But she's also as good a teammate who's with us on our team. And kids want to compete for, not in spite of her," Heard said.

He added that while sometimes the best player on a team isn't always the best teammate, that's "not the case" with Jensen.

"Alexis will back these kids till the end of the earth and it just makes everybody want to play for her," Heard said.

It isn't the end of the earth, but the end of the road is clear for the 2022 Dragons: the state tournament in Hastings beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12, with the goal to keep playing until Friday the 14th.