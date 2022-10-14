SOFTBALL: Unreal ending for Gretna in state championship loss to Marian

HASTINGS – Pitching was the story going into Saturday’s championship game, but the way the winning run was scored by Marian in a 4-3 win to become Class A champions over Gretna tells the tale.

After a two-run home run by Crusaders senior Rylinn Groff canceled a two-run homer by Dragons senior Faith Mills that gave Gretna a 3-1 lead, Maddia Groff reached first on a hit by pitch.

Crusaders' Brooklyn Kincaid laid down a bunt, but the throw by third baseman Mills got away from first base, and Groff headed for third.

The ball went further down the line, and Maddia turned for home. She was caught in a pickle, but dove for home anyway. The ball popped out of Brylee Rupiper’s glove, and the Crusaders won 4-3.

“It's hard. It's gonna be hard no matter how you lose it at this point,” Dragons head coach Bill Heard said. “The two best teams were playing. We've had, I don't know, three games now where they pitched Maddia and we pitch Alexis (Jensen) and it's a one run game every time. Just 50-50 at that point, two really good teams going at it.”

Earlier in the game, the Dragons got the scoring started on an RBI double by Mills.

“That’s how it should be. That one’s hard for me to talk about,” Heard said, pausing briefly. “She has been a part of our program since she was seven years old. It means more to her than anybody we've ever had. Faith is a one word kid, like when we talk about Faith everybody in town knows who Faith is that doesn't come easy.”

Gretna’s season ends with a final record of 37-2 with their two losses coming in their final three games.

Facing elimination against Papillion-La Vista in the game before, the Dragons were strong defensively, as Anniston Trevarrow threw out Papio senior Emma McGrath at home.

Alexis Jensen was dominant in the circle, striking out 10 Monarchs and allowing just two hits and one walk.

Trevarrow and Jensen got it done at the plate as well, hitting back-to-back home runs in the third inning, though there was some controversy with Trevarrow hitting the top of a leaning fence.