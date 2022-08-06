SOFTBALL: Youth and inexperience a challenge for Gretna this fall

The Gretna softball team will have to overcome youth and inexperience this year after losing a lot from a solid finish in 2021 as they played on Championship Friday.

The Dragons will have a young team this fall, but head coach Bill Heard still has high expectations.

“Our expectations for them are high, but we understand that it may take them some time to find their footing,” Heard said.

Last year, the Dragons finished 29-7 and eventually lost to Lincoln East.

“We had a good year in 2021 (Metro Conference Champion, played on Championship Friday),” Heard said. “Injuries derailed us towards the end of the year. Our kids (this year) will be young. They need time to develop and grow into their roles.”

Heard added the toughest challenge will be inexperienced players in new roles, but the Dragons do still have players that will stand out.

Faith Mills, All-Nebraska, is coming off of Tommy John surgery this fall. Senior Ansley Gydesen and sophomore Alexis Jensen, a major contributor as a freshman, and two other players to watch.

Gretna’s season will begin at home against Bennington on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m.