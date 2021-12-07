Spotlight: Gretna VFW Post 10725

Veterans of Foreign Wars Charles C. Nefsky Post 10725 in Gretna is a small post with about 50 members in all.

Members meet at Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S 216th St., on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. (1900 hours.) All members are welcome and guests are also inited to attend.

Over the last year, the VFW has participated in many Honor Guard ceremonies, in conjunction with the American Legion, presenting the colors (American flag) at home football games, school Veterans Day ceremonies, Memorial Day, Flag Day and Fourth of July. Honor Guard services are also provided for deceased veterans at funerals and interment ceremonies to honor individuals who have served our nation.

The VFW provides financial aid to veterans in need, can help veterans register with the VA and coordinate with county Veterans Service Officers to ensure veterans are getting the care and benefits they have earned through their service to our country.

Buddy Check 22 -- an informal, open to everyone, gathering to bring awareness and hopefully prevention of veteran suicide -- meets on the 22nd of every month.

Veteran suicide is a huge problem in the country and the Gretna community has not been spared this heartbreak, said Dave Dietze, VFW Post 10725 Quartermaster. One is one too many, he said, and unfortunately, Gretna has had several veteran suicides.

"We meet to talk, provide information and comradeship so that all veterans know they do not walk this path alone," he said.

To learn more about the VFW, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/VFWPost10725.

