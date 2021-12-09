 Skip to main content
Spring Little League registration open

Gretna Little League baseball and softball registration is open for 2022.

Registration opened Dec. 1 and runs through April 15, 2022. Early Bird discounts are available for those who register before the end of the year. Multiple player discounts are available for the first time ever for families who register more than one player per household.

All ages are determined based on "Little League age" -- age prior to Jan. 1, 2022. Players are permitted to play up a division, but not down a division. All programs are based on age requirements.

The following divisions are available for baseball:

• Tee Ball (ages 3-5.)

• Coach Pitch (ages 5-6.)

• Machine Pitch (ages 6-7.)

• Minor League AA (ages 7-8.)

• Minor League AAA (ages 8-10.)

• Major Division (ages 11-12.)

• Junior League (ages 13-14.)

• Senior League (ages 15-16.) *Has not been offered in the past due to low participation.

The following divisions are available for softball:

• Tee Ball (ages 3-5.) *Please register using the Gretna Little League baseball registration link.

• Coach Pitch Softball (ages 5-6.)

• Minor League Softball (ages 7-8.)

• Minor League Softball (ages 8-10.)

• Major Softball Division (ages 11-12.)

• Junior League Softball (ages 13-14.)

• Senior League Softball (ages 15-16.) *Has not been offered in the past due to low participation.

For more information or to register your player, visit gretnalittleleague.com.

Gretna Little League is also searching for head and assistant coaches, fundraising coordinators and welcoming committee members. If interested in volunteering, email info@gretnalittleleague.com.

