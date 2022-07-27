Stauffer: This weekend is all about the community of Gretna

On behalf of the Gretna Days Foundation, I want to encourage the entire community to participate in Gretna Days July 28 to July 31.

We have worked hard to make this year’s celebration the best ever! New this year, our family movie night moves to Gretna! It will take place on Friday night at the Gretna High School. The movie starts at 8 p.m. and more information is available on our website at GretnaDays.com.

Immediately after the movie will be our fireworks. This year, our fireworks will move again, due to continued construction around Gretna, and they will be located just east of the high school football field. So, you can come to watch the movie and stay to watch the fireworks from the best spot in town immediately after the movie.

Sam’s Amusements Carnival returns this year. The carnival will run Thursday and Friday evenings and all day on Saturday. It will again be on Angus Street right next to North Park. Parking will be available at Gretna High School and handicap accessible parking will be available on Angus Street just west of 204th Street.

The craft show returns again this year and remains at Gretna High School. The Gretna Days Dance and Beer Garden takes place on Saturday night starting at 7 p.m. with the opening act, Gretna’s own Cooper James, followed by Lemon Fresh Day. The Community Picnic that started it all is back on Sunday.

The great news is that there are lots more great events and you can find them all on our website at GretnaDays.com.

The members of our all volunteer Board work hard all year to make this a very special celebration. At a time when many small town celebrations are on the decline, we are proud that ours continues to grow. While we have grown, we remain loyal to our roots. We continue to stress community and nonprofits over commercialization.

To highlight this, our weekend will wrap up with our Community Picnic on Sunday. This year we are excited to again provide a free picnic, as well as games and rides for the kids during the picnic with the same low-cost price structure. We will once again have some special visitors roaming the park during the picnic, and this year we add an animal encounters show to the line-up.

I want to thank all the businesses whose support makes Gretna Days possible. Please check out the list at GretnaDays.com and thank them for their support of the weekend.

I also want to say a special thank you to all those that make Gretna Days possible. From our Gretna Days Foundation board to our associate board members, committee members and helpers, they all play an important role in making the weekend happen.

We also appreciate all the local groups that sponsor and staff events. Without all these people’s hard work, and lots of volunteered hours, this weekend would not be possible.

Please join us at Gretna Days 2022. Come meet your neighbors and enjoy because this weekend is all about the community of Gretna!

Brad Stauffer

President, Gretna Days Foundation