STEWART: Recapping some of the headlines from 2022

It’s been an eventful year in Sarpy County, and 2023 promises more of the same.

I spent a while reflecting and reviewing the headlines chronicled by the Bellevue Leader, Papillion Times and Gretna Breeze. Here are some of the highlights that I identified, but please note that it’s far from a comprehensive summary of everything that happened.

There’s no clear “story of the year” in my mind, but there’s one that will continue to come up again and again over the next several years.

The Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency held a ground-breaking ceremony in April for its Unified Southern Sarpy Wastewater System, which promises to spur future growth in the county. The project will be built in phases, and this is the year the project became real.

Consider this: The county has about 67,000 developed parcels, and the sewer system is expected to open another 97,000 parcels for development.

A recent study of the sewer system plans anticipates more than $37 billion in net new spending, $24 billion in net new earnings and the equivalent of 4,700 new full-time jobs over the next 30 years.

Yeah, kind of a big deal.

Beyond that, 2022 was an election year. The contests went well, despite a fair amount of apprehension leading into them, and the Sarpy County Election Commission managed to release complete general election results on election night.

State Sen. Carol Blood made an unsuccessful bid for the Governor’s Office, and Bellevue had a heated contest for the Mayor’s Office. In legislative races, John Arch defeated Cori Villegas, and Rick Holdcroft defeated Angie Lauritsen.

Newcomer Brittany Holtmeyer won election to the Papillion La Vista school board. La Vista voters narrowly agreed to extend the city’s half cent sales tax, but they soundly rejected increasing the city’s restaurant tax.

This summer was full of large community events, including an expanded Bellevue Rocks and the 75th anniversary of Papillion Days. I got to check out Gretna Days for the first time, and I remain impressed by how much of a heavy-hitter that community continues to be.

I also had the pleasure of covering many of the holiday events in Sarpy County. Santa has been busy, and I hope he’s finally able to relax now that Christmas is behind us.

One of the more shocking stories to our newsroom was the July arrest of Paula Creps, the now-former executive director of Sarpy County CASA. Creps was indicted in October by a federal grand jury for mail fraud, too. She’s accused of defrauding the county’s chapter of Court Appointed Special Advocates and the nonprofit Lift Up Sarpy County over three years.

What wasn’t especially shocking, unfortunately, was recent news that Bellevue City Hall drove away its city attorney following a change in job classification for top police officials intended to allow them to receive overtime. Or was it following a public records request from a journalist? Either way, I wish I could say I’m surprised.

Something really cool was created this year by the Papillion Volunteer Fire Department. A mobility library program is loaning mobility and medical devices to community members for free, saving hundreds of dollars for people while also helping ease the burden of finding medical devices that also faced supply chain disruptions.

“Most people are willing to help other people,” Zeeb said in August. “It’s what makes Papillion special.”

Growth has continued unabated across Sarpy County, which has been exciting to see.

First of all, Offutt Air Force Base welcomed back the 55th Wing’s jets as it reopened its runway after a $168.9 million reconstruction project.

Bellevue University broke ground on a $24 million field house project, and a $36 million Bellevue Readiness Center will forge relations between Offutt Air Force Base and the Nebraska National Guard.

The Eastern Nebraska Veterans’ Home also began a 25,000-square-foot expansion project at a cost of $9.4 million. That’ll be completed this summer.

Forest Station Elementary also opened this fall, the fourth Omaha Public Schools elementary in Bellevue city limits.

Papillion celebrated the ground-breaking of the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial, a $5.1 million project going in adjacent to the SumTur Amphitheater south of Papillion La Vista South High School.

This year also saw the installation of the HAWK traffic light system in downtown Papillion and the opening of the renovated Papillion City Hall.

The new Springfield Elementary School opened its doors this fall, a crown jewel for the county’s smallest city. Investments were also made at Westmont Elementary, and Meta has stepped in to provide touchscreen monitors that can replace marker boards.

Gretna is working on a new $60 million municipal park, Gretna Crossing, that will include an indoor-outdoor water park with large slides, along with baseball, softball and soccer fields, a dog park and a recreation center and competition pool.

“It’s a game-changing asset for the community,” Gretna Mayor Mike Evans said in September.

The community will also be home to a 17-acre lake built for $7.5 million by the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resource District near 204th Street and Schram Road.

Several longterm businesses closed their doors in 2022, including the Bellevue Florist in Olde Towne, which had been in business for nearly seven decades.

Perhaps the most iconic business to shutter was McKinney’s Food Store in Gretna, which has now transformed into for Ace Hardware. The grocery store operated for 51 years, including 26 in Gretna, after starting out in Papillion.

“We’ve enjoyed being here,” Bob McKinney said, noting that the opening of Fareway gave him peace of mind in deciding to retire. Gretna will soon be home to a new Hy-Vee, too.

Looking ahead, there’s plenty to be excited about in 2023 and beyond.

First, there’s Bellevue’s mystery project. The city bought land near the Highway 34 and Highway 75 interchange for $4 million and the state plans to invest $20 million to bring a $200 million office campus project to the area, along with 500 high-paying information technology jobs.

Details on the NC3 project — an apparent reference to “nuclear command, control and communications” that are part of U.S. Strategic Command’s operations at Offutt — so far have been scarce. The project has been described as a national defense innovation and research hub. The initial 13 acre buildout could grow to 60 acres over time.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said he expects a ground-breaking ceremony in the summer.

“That’s going to kick off that interchange development down there with all the auxiliary buildings around it,” Hike said at a Bellevue chamber event.

Further investment into Bellevue’s southern corridor is expected over the next few years, and the Unified Southern Sarpy Wastewater System plans will prioritize that area as well.

Hike has also announced a project at a 20-acre site at Fort Crook and Cornhusker Roads that reflects a $50 million investment with nine commercial pad sites projected. There’s also hope for the latest Fort Crook Road plan to finally transform the corridor as well.

Olde Towne Bellevue will also see new investment through a $17 million project, The Bridge Flats, bringing 53 luxury apartments along with 18,000 square feet of retail. The city plans to fix infrastructure along Mission Street as part of that project.

The Bellevue Public Library will also move to its new home at the Bellevue Professional Center on Longo Drive. The existing facility on Lincoln Road will become the new home of the Bellevue Food Pantry.

Down the road, the Bungalows on the Lake at 132nd Street and Lincoln Road in Papillion will bring 650 “missing middle” units to the area, while the 11-acre Tower District on the old Trumble farm at 84th Street and Highway 370 will also help shape Papillion’s future.

Rotella’s plans is building a cold storage distribution facility near Schram Road and 156th Street, and growth continues along the Interstate 80 corridor in Sarpy County.

NeighborGood Community Pantry, formerly known as Tri-City Food Pantry, is also expanding in Papillion. It’s building a $4 million facility adjacent to its current home at 302 American Parkway.

La Vista’s future is being built at City Centre along 84th Street, and next summer promises the first concert at the Astro Theater music venue, which will seat about 2,300 inside and up to 5,000 outside. Several new restaurants are also expected.

The Nebraska Multisports Complex, which is bringing 12 all-season turf fields with lighting to La Vista, is also making progress, with a year-round field house coming next. Smash Park will also be an interesting addition to the Southport district.

Look for a bond issue in the coming months from the Papillion La Vista Community Schools. The district is surveying residents about nearly $130 million in potential projects.

Springfield plans improvements in its parks, and it’ll welcome the Sarpy County Fair back to its improved fairgrounds on Aug. 2 through Aug. 6.

And then there’s Gretna.

Gretna East High School will open in the fall, ushering in a new era in the community that will find itself divided between the Dragons of yore and the Griffins of tomorrow.

Gretna Crossing Park should be built out by the fall, too.

About 170 acres near Nebraska Crossing is slated to become the area’s largest contiguous industrial park. The Gretna Logistics Park represents up to $190 million in investments.

The new $90 million Hillcrest Highlands will add senior residents to Gretna. I’d say it’s a safe bet to expect more businesses to open their doors in the community next year.

Outside of town, keep an eye on a proposed 4,000-acre recreational lake, which proponents say could have a $1.83 billion economic impact but that could required forced land buys.

The Sarpy County Museum is also preparing for an eventual move to Papillion, where its new facility at the corner of 90th Street and Highway 370. It will have considerably more space to share narratives about the county as well as a nationally renowned railroad collection.