Stories cuts ribbon fornew Gretna coffee shop

A small crowd gathered Wednesday, Sept. 28, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the recently opened Stories Coffee Company, 10520 S. 204th St., just off Highway 6 at Lincoln Road.

Friends and family gathered around as the Loutzenhiser family cut the ribbon in its new location, which has been open for just over a month.

Customers funneled in tot the spacious dining room, picking up cups to go, with others swinging through the drive-thru throughout the ribbon-cutting event. The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce presented co-owner Dan Loutzenhiser with a plaque.

Stories also has a few locations in Omaha, along with operating a mobile coffee truck.

Stories Coffee is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Find more information at storiescoffeecompany.com and learn about upcoming events, such as live music, at facebook.com/storiescoffeecompany.

