Stories invites Gretna residents to gather over coffee and more

Stories Coffee is now open in Gretna.

The local coffee chain is operating at 10520 S. 204th St., just off Highway 6 at Lincoln Road, and has distributed yard signs around town announcing its opening.

The coffee shop features a drive-thru as well as a spacious dining room, which co-owner Dan Loutzenhiser recently told the Gretna Breeze that he hopes quickly becomes part of the social fabric of Gretna as a gathering place.

“That’s what a coffee shop, when it first started, was meant to be,” he said. “It’s where people went for business meetings, Bible studies — just all sorts of different meetings and gatherings.”

Loutzenhiser said he and his wife, co-owner Brooke Loutzenhiser, who bought the business in 2017, chose to expand to Gretna because they appreciate its sense of community.

Stories also has a location at 11432 Davenport St. as well as at Lifegate Church, 15555 W Dodge Road, and at Lula B's, 902 Dodge St., Suite 101. It also operates a mobile coffee truck.

The business features traditional coffee drinks alongside wine and local craft beer -- "definitely a growing trend" in coffeehouses, Dan Loutzenhiser said -- and a full menu of sandwiches, soups, apps and snacks. Fresh roasted coffee is also available for purchase.

Stories Coffee is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Find more information at storiescoffeecompany.com and learn about upcoming events, such as live music, at facebook.com/storiescoffeecompany.