Submit first day of school photos for publication

The Gretna Breeze welcomes submission of back-to-school photos from the community.

Please send your photos from the first day of school — whether it’s drop off, waiting for the bus, getting ready or returning home — for inclusion in a gallery on www.gretnabreeze.com and for possible publication in the newspaper.

Send photos to adam.branting@papilliontimes.com with the subject line “Photo for Gretna Breeze.” Please include your name, your child’s name, your child’s school and a brief description of the photo. Please also include a phone number, which won’t be published, in case we need to verify anything.

By submitting a photo to the Gretna Breeze, you are giving us permission to use your photo online and in print, including in other Lee Enterprise publications. Please only send photos you have taken. You waive any copyright claims by submitting.