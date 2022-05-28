Summer learning has 'Oceans of Possibilities'

The Gretna Public Library is excited for the “Oceans of Possibilities” this summer with the return of a more traditional summer learning program.

The past couple of years had looked different for summer reading, with the number of in-person events much smaller, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are excited to be holding many more in-person events and to be able to see the kids,” said children’s librarian Jennifer Lockwood. “We feel that the library is most effective when we’re out in the community and working with patrons and community members in person.”

Along with reading, the program -- now referred to as the summer learning program -- is an opportunity to learn.

“They don’t have to just read books to participate, but also get out in the world and learn things as well,” Lockwood said.

No library card is needed to participate in the program or attend events, just to check out books. (A discounted non-resident card is available for the summer for only $15.)

Programming is offered at three levels -- for children, tweens and teens, and adults.

“For kids and teens, especially, we try to impart in them that reading is a skill,” Lockwood said. “If they don’t purposefully pick up a book or some sort of reading material for the whole summer, they lose some of the skill they had learned over the past school year and would be starting behind in August. We encourage them to keep up and improve their skills over the summer.”

Fitting in with the “Oceans of Possibilities” theme for the summer, each Tuesday craft of activity in the park will be ocean or beach-themed. All of the children’s storytimes are also themed for the ocean.

The full children’s event schedule is as follows:

Ocean Activity in the Park will be held Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. in Peterson Park. Recommended for ages 4 and up. Drop in any time between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. for a craft or activity in the park. Visit the library calendar page to see what activities are scheduled for what dates.

Family Storytime for all ages will meet Tuesdays at 6:15 p.m. at the children’s library, under the shade outside when weather permits, and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. in Peterson Park. Picnic table seating is available, or bring a chair or blanket.

Bibliobop Storytime for all ages meets Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. in Peterson Park. This storytime includes dancing and moving. Bring a chair or blanket.

Family Book Club for grades kindergarten and up, plus an adult, will meet Mondays, June 20 and July 18, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the main library. Read a book as a family, and then chat about it with other families. Each book is available for the first eight families who pick it up from the library.

Grade 3-5 Book Club will meet Mondays, June 13 and 27; July 11 and 25, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the main library. Each book is available for the first 15 children to pick it up from either library.

Special events for all ages will be held at Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S. 204th St. No registration required. Special events are as follows:

Wildlife Encounters -- Friday, June 3, 6:30 p.m. Meet and learn about some awesome animals.

Dinosaur Dimensions -- Thursday. June 9, 6 p.m. Don’t miss this opportunity to interact with dinosaurs and learn some really cool dino facts.

Amazing Bubble Show -- Friday, June 17, 6:30 p.m. Presented by Omaha Children’s Museum. Discover new tools to create bubbles, turn bubbles into smoke and even make bubbles big enough for a person to stand in.

Balloon Animal Adventures -- Friday, June 24, 6:30 p.m. Learn about animals and make balloon animals.

Aquatic Animals -- Friday, July 8, 2p.m. Presented by the Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District. Explore a variety of local aquatic animals and find out what they can tell us about the health of their water ecosystems.

Splash of Magic -- Friday, July 22, 6:30 p.m. Presented by Magician Jeff Quinn. Our favorite local magician is back with lots of jokes, tricks and audience participation.

Teen-specific programming is offered, as are special prizes for teen winners. Teen events include book clubs, movie nights, game nights and more. Fifth graders may also attend teen events. For a full list of events, check out the library calendar on the GPL website.

“A lot of teens connect through reading and don’t really have that space to connect over the summer with school out,” said Heba Thiele, the new young adult librarian. “I would like this to be a space that’s open to them.”

Thiele is starting the Teen Advisory Board back up. Any teens interested in helping decide what events the library offers should stop in for an application.

All ages events, such as the Sea Turtle Talk, are also on the schedule. This event, set for July 21 at 7 p.m., is by registration only. Dive into learning about sea turtles from the Brevard Zoo in Florida. This program will be held on Zoom and will not be recorded. Registration can be done online.

Ashley Suey, the adult services librarian, said she is most excited for the drawing workshops with Leslie Jansen, an “expert” art teacher that taught Suey and many other Gretna Public Schools students.

“It’s going to be really fun,” Suey said. “She’s a part of Gretna and has kind of been rooted here. There’s probably going to be some adults and teens that have had her over the years.”

The workshops are open to teens and adults, and will be held July 8 and 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the main library’s meeting room. Registration is required and can be done online or with a librarian.

Suey said she is also looking forward to the adult summer book clubs. A full list of adult events can be found in the calendar on the library’s website.

“They’re very near and dear to my heart,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of interesting books this year.”

Suey said she hopes the programs offered through the library will help adults find time to read.

“Even if you are getting little bits in each and every day, we’re trying to promote that by making it a little more fun,” she said. “I’m hoping, over the years, the adults are getting some enjoyment out of it, with the Bingo card.”

Anyone can sign up for the summer learning program on READsquared, via the library website, or pick up a paper booklet from either library location during open hours. Along with earning prize books, a variety of prizes are available for participants of all ages.

For more information, visit gretnapubliclibrary.org.